“Trying to go out there and kill whoever in front of me!”: Lakers star Malik Monk reveals his Kobe Bryant-esque mentality ahead of every game for the franchise

Lakers star Malik Monk reveals his frightening mentality ahead of every game he plays for the Lakers

After what was a pretty slow start to the season, Malik Monk has started to heat up for the Lakers.

If we’re being honest, his numbers for this season still aren’t exactly eye-popping at 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. However, especially in the last few games, he has consistently hit some massive shots for LA.

Against the Miami Heat though, the man was downright sensational, recording 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. Moreover, he did this on 10 of 13 from the field (76.9%), and 4 of 7 from three (57.1%). That right there is elite.

Needless to say, Monk was a massive part of the Lakershow’s win against Miami. And after the game, he revealed the mentality he carries into every match to make sure that is the case every time.

Malik Monk reveals that he gets out on the court to ‘kill’ whoever is in front of him

Now, we’re not making comparisons here, but isn’t that a very Kobe-esque thing to say?

Perhaps you need the whole quote to make a concrete decision on that. And, if that is indeed the case, peep the tweet below.

Malik Monk on battling back and forth with Tyler Herro: “He’s a great player. He’s always knocking tough shots down and things like that, but I’m trying to kill everybody in front of me.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 11, 2021

Yep. Definitely looks to us like something Kobe Bryant would have said.

Every player on the Lakers roster is fighting for game time. Heck, there are so many All-Stars and Hall of Famers on this team, it’s tough to decide who even fits in where. And, out of all of these A-listers, it is now Malik Monk who is outplaying just about everyone.

We feel for you, Hornets fans.

