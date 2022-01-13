“Russell Westbrook has not made a single 3 since last year”: How the Lakers guard has been struggling mightily to get back into rhythm

Russell Westbrook has been ice cold from beyond the arc to start the year off as he hasn’t made a 3 since December 29th.

With the Los Angeles Lakers having crossed the halfway mark on their 2021-22 NBA campaign, it’s beginning to seem as though the Russell Westbrook experiment has failed miserably for LeBron James and company.

Brodie leads the league in total turnovers committed and is second only to James Harden in turnovers per game. Apart from his poor decision making and erratic handling of the rock, Russell Westbrook has struggled mightily from beyond the arc.

He’s currently shooting 28% from 3-point land. While it seemed as though he was going to be a solid corner 3 shooter this ‘22 season, he’s most certainly cooled off from his staggering 52% from the corner he had around December 16th , 2021.

Last night’s game against the Sacramento Kings saw Russ shoot 0-5 from beyond (second time in 2022), with his last attempt being a left wing 3 down 4 with a minute left in the game.

Russell Westbrook hasn’t made a 3 since Dec 29 th .

Russell Westbrook admitted that the action that was drawn up while down 4 against the Kings with a minute left in the fourth was denied by them. This led to him having to shoot the ball. While this is true, he could’ve simply passed the ball to LeBron James, who has been a much better shooter from 3 than him.

Russell Westbrook last 3 games: 9 PTS, 4-14 FG

6 PTS, 2-12 FG

8 PTS, 2-14 FG He has shot 20% in that span. pic.twitter.com/CekiIYzWYb — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 13, 2022

This miss would put Russ at 0-15 from behind the arc in the year of 2022 (including loss on December 31st), with him having made a 3 last on December 29th in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron James spoke out about Westbrook’s shooting struggles after last night’s loss to the Kings; said that he’s getting good looks but simply cannot connect on them right now.

While Russell Westbrook may have just had one of the worst games of his career last night, Lakers fans hope that the only way to go from here is up.