“There was a stretch where Russell Westbrook was the greatest player on the planet!”: Jazz Owner Dwyane Wade was once in awe of the Laker star

Russell Westbrook, albeit, on a declining landscape now, was once the best player on either end of the floor, as per Dwayne Wade!

The 2022 version of Russell Westbrook, is undeniably, a diminished version of the nine-time NBA ‘All-Star’. Yet, his accolades and achievements should not go unnoticed.

Utah Jazz owner, and Miami Heat legend, Dwayne Wade, shared his genuine insights on Westbrook during the NBA 75’s stories. Suffice it to say, the three-time NBA champion was blown away by ‘Brodie’.

D Wade talking about Westbrook on NBA’s 75 stories: “There was a stretch were Russell Westbrook was the greatest player on the planet hands down, both sides of the floor” pic.twitter.com/rwigrGI3Lf — Russ’ TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) October 8, 2022

Wade stated-

“I don’t know another player like Westbrook. There was a stretch were Russell Westbrook was the greatest player on the planet hands down, both sides of the floor“

Despite heavy criticism over the past couple of years, it would be an insult to Westbrook, to write off his great accomplishments over the past decade.

Westbrook in his prime was a breathtaking sight!

In the period ranging from 2014-2020, beyond a shadow of a doubt, Westbrook was one of the greatest players to step foot on the hardwood. The productivity of the 33-year-old was off the charts. His greatest campaign was record-breaking and history-making.

In 2017, Westbrook claimed, what was deemed an unbreakable record, when he became the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double. In addition, he broke Robertson’s long-standing record of most ‘triple-doubles‘ in a season, when ‘Brodie’ recorded 42.

Year 2032:

“Dad how good was Russel Westbrook in his MVP Season?” pic.twitter.com/mHGGl8ytry — (@Shai_Media) September 16, 2021

A formidable and stupendous feat that earned him the laurels of Most Valuable Player. A sublime campaign, by one of the greatest point guards to grace an NBA floor.

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angels Lakers’ upcoming campaign!

In spite of a lackluster start, any franchise, which possesses a healthy duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, will, for all their flaws, be a championship-contending team. Although, a poor first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, we might just be in to witness a redemption season from ‘Brodie’.

Do you think Darvin Ham can effectively maximize Lakers’ Big Three this season? https://t.co/SCAiY6fSyK pic.twitter.com/c51yjwlJ9g — theScore (@theScore) October 2, 2022

With a newly renowned strategy, that has seen the influx of numerous young talent to revitalize and rejuvenate their roster, the Lakers will certainly be hoping to make the ‘Western Conference Finals’ this upcoming campaign.

What do you think? Will Westbrook get back to his form from his glory days? Or will he falter?

