WATCH: Russell Westbrook Makes a Grown Man Go Back From “You Suck A*#” to “C’mon Baby, We Need You” in No Time

Russell Westbrook forced a fan to go back on his critical statement after confronting him and calling out his fake bravado.

Russell Westbrook‘s career has seen one of the biggest falls from grace in recent NBA history. Mr. Triple Double went from being an MVP favorite to an untradeable asset in the span of a mere couple of years.

After last season’s failings, a change in role and management was expected to trigger a rejuvenated season from Westbrook. However, his preseason and early season form indicate otherwise.

A 0/11 shooting performance to highlight the Lakers going 0-2 to start the season has added to the slew of hate Westbrook has been at the receiving end of. Frustrating encounters with fans have become a theme and Brodie even acknowledged the same in public.

It is unfortunate that a player of Russ’ caliber gets treated with such disrespect today. Some instances of disrespect, therefore, deserve to be called out and addressed.

How did Westbrook confront a taunting fan?

It comes as no surprise that fans were heckling Russ after a 0-point stinker against the Clippers. Post-game, as Westbrook was exiting the tunnel, a clear heckle could be heard – “Westbrook, you suck a**!”.

While it may have well been ignored, Westbrook who has made a habit of engaging with fans, confronted the fan. Brodie called the fan out and asked him to repeat what he’d said.

Whether it was seeing a professional athlete pretty much at his physical prime confronting him, or whether it was just a lack of “cojones” is unknown – but, the fan took back his taunt.

All of a sudden, “Westbrook, you suck a**!” became “C’mon baby, we need you!”. While still critical, the fan’s amended “taunt” lacked malice and didn’t prompt further response from Russ.

With Westbrook making it clear that things are difficult and that he doesn’t even feel like bringing his family to games, one expected the heckling to go down. However, it would seem that the circumstances aren’t too different, still.

Can a change in approach be anticipated by the Laker faithful towards Russ?

Simply put, only a dramatic change in on-court output could turn the tide in Westbrook’s favor right now. Russ’ horrid on-court fit with LeBron and AD and his inefficient shooting have left a sour taste in the Laker fanbase.

Brodie’s outspoken nature and protestations have added further fuel to the fire. A relationship that was ever so promising between the glitziest of franchises and the flashiest of players has seen a sad demise.

Westbrook has just one year left in his expensive $47 million deal. Renewal with the Lakers seems like the worst-case outcome for both parties now.

A successful remainder of the season and a Playoff charge may still see things change under new head coach Darwin Ham. However, all signs seem to point to an inevitable split between the team and their new star.

The LeBron – AD – Brodie big three will remain one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history. A better-constructed roster and a more organized approach could have made a difference.

In another parallel universe, the Lakers are dominating teams and extending the LeBron championship window. Unfortunately, that isn’t what we are positioned to observe.