“Russell Westbrook Wants to Go to Miami Heat”: $44 Million Lakers Star All Set to Leave LeBron James on 1 Condition

Russell Westbrook may not be his MVP self just yet. However, in the last few games, he has quite clearly been arguably the Lakers’ best player available, right now. And the numbers certainly stand with him there.

At the moment, the man is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, on 40.6% from the field.

Better yet, in the Lakers’ away games, his numbers go up to 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals, while shooting a much improved 46.6% overall.

But, while things may be going right for the man with the Purple and Gold, the franchise may not agree. In fact, as per a recent report, they may even decide to buy him out.

And if that happens, the Lakers man could have a very surprising team in mind.

Russell Westbrook will likely choose the Miami Heat if he is bought out by the Lakers, as per report

Russell Westbrook has clearly found himself in the absence of LeBron James. But, as put earlier, that may not be enough.

Take a look at what has been said, in the tweet below.

Report: Buzz around NBA has Russell Westbrook signing with Miami Heat if he’s bought out https://t.co/FBFMaDJeru — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 22, 2022

As per ‘HeatNation.com’, this was reported by Bleacher Report writer, Eric Pincus.

But the real question is, with things finally starting to go right for the $44 million paid Lakers star, would this be the right move?

Should the Lakers buy out Russell Westbrook out?

Frankly, this all depends on whether or not LeBron James can still consistently be the best player on a championship team.

The man has undoubtedly had a great career. However, the problem is, with his inconsistent play on the court on both ends, there has been reason to doubt him this season. In fact, some may even say he has finally started to decline.

To add to that, he is in the final year of his Lakers contract and has clearly said that he will go wherever his son Bronny James ends up. So, at best, that’s just one more season of the King with the Lakeshow.

Frankly, perhaps it would make more sense to get something back for LeBron James while they can, instead of getting nothing for Russell Westbrook.

