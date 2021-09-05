“Russell Westbrook, you can’t fool us like Ben Simmons does”: Lakers’ star can’t catch a break, despite making 11 deep 3-pointers in a row

A video of Lakers’ star Russell Westbrook making 11 deep 3-pointers during workout surfaces on Instagram, fans are not impressed

Russell Westbrook was traded to the LA Lakers on Draft day, where he joins forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. This making the purple and gold team one of the favorites to win the chip next year.

Over the years, one of the biggest limitations of Westbrook’s game has been his inefficient shooting, especially from the 3-point mark. The former MVP has had some serious choke moments shooting free throws as well. The 2020-21 season was a landmark year for the 9x All-Star. He surpassed Oscar Robertson for the most number of triple-doubles. However, the superstar had an early-round playoff exit and continued to struggle in his shooting.

Recently, Westbrook was seen shooting some long-range 3’s practicing in a gym. However, the NBA fans are still unimpressed as the clip is similar to Ben Simmons‘ shooting 3s in practice. The tw0 stars need to replicate their efficient shooting during practice in the actual matches.

Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons sinking back-t0-back 3-pointers in the off-season

Recently, 2x scoring champion Russell Westbrook was captured, sinking 11 consecutive 3-pointers in a row during practice. Brodie seemed at ease, hitting nothing but net from downtown.

Westbrook shot an unimpressive 31.5% from the 3-point line and 65.6% from the free-throw line during the 2021-22 season. The former OKC star has been struggling with his jump shots for a couple of seasons now.

This video that Brodie put up, looks eerily similar to the kind that Ben Simmons puts up every offseason. Here’s one such video of Simmons working out with Rajon Rondo.

Simmons shooting 3-pointers during the off-season is nothing new since the Philly point guard has been captured doing this in previous off-seasons as well. The fans are not buying anything until they see the same swiftness in shooting 3s during an actual NBA matchup.

Though, comparatively a better shooter than Simmons, Westbrook needs to hit those same 3-pointers during the clutch situations of an NBA game as well.

In the era of Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard, a point guard being unable to shoot can be a big liability for a team.