Basketball

“Russell Westbrook, you can’t fool us like Ben Simmons does”: Lakers’ star can’t catch a break, despite making 11 deep 3-pointers in a row

"Russell Westbrook, you can't fool us like Ben Simmons does": Lakers' star can't catch a break, despite making 11 deep 3-pointers in a row
Arjun Julka

Previous Article
"Drake is trying to re-ignite the beef between LeBron James and Kanye West": NBA Twitter reacts to the Lakers' superstar catching a stray diss from Ye
Next Article
Ajinkya Rahane last 10 Test innings: Rahane falls for a duck in second innings of Oval Test vs England
Latest Posts