“Russell Westbrook’s new jump shot is way worse than you think!”: Analysing how Brodie’s new shooting form could upset LeBron James

Russell Westbrook’s brand-new jumper is exactly the most revolutionary thing on the planet

So, Russell Westbrook got a new jumper?

How well will he shoot from the outside next season?! Has he finally started to look at himself, his age and decided to evolve?

Will he actually be a floor spacer for the Lakers?!

Well, to encapsulate the reality of this whole situation, we have a rather perfect tweet made by a fan on Twitter.

Oh wow this situation is way worse than y’all think — Meloismybabbydaddy (@Melobabbydaddy) September 20, 2022

Yep. This situation is much, much worse than anything you initially thought it to be.

There is a lot, and we mean a lot to be said here.

So, without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Russell Westbrook’s ‘new shot’ isn’t actually very… new

You read that right.

Now, we don’t mean there is no change in the shot form at all. At the end of the day, this is how he has shot during games.

Clearly, the release from his practice shots are much faster and smoother, while there is much more of a hop, rather than leap into the air prior to the shot as well.

However, we need to show you a little something else too.

This footage right here is all the way back from the pre-covid times of 2019. And yet, here in 2022, the man still leaps 50 feet into the air before trying his best to get a stable shot off.

So clearly, this footage is the man pulling his best impression of a Ben Simmons, rather than Lonzo Ball’s incredible transformation.

Something about Lakers point guards and the jump shot.

The two just never get along.

