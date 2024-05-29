Sabrina Ionescu And Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Bianka Seen Shooting Hoops Together in Heartwarming Footage

The late, great Kobe Bryant‘s daughter Bianka Bella Bryant is learning the ropes from the best. The seven-year-old recently spent some time with the New York Liberty star, Sabrina Ionescu. In the clip, Bianka was seen taking shooting lessons from arguably the greatest shooter in the WNBA. This beautiful moment came together during Vanessa Bryant’s recent family trip to New York.

Kobe was a mentor to several WNBA stars, including Sabrina, and an ambassador of the sport. He had a true mentee in her, who has continued to be a family friend to the Bryants. No surprise, the family met her during their trip. It must feel like a full circle moment for Sabrina as she’s passing on the basketball wisdom, she once received from Kobe to his daughter.

In the clip, the 26-year-old taught Bianka the proper way to shoot a ball. The kid seems to have found the right coach for the job, someone who even gave Stephen Curry a run for his money. If this is a sign that another Bryant is ready to enter the world of basketball, every Kobe fan has a reason to celebrate.

Apart from teaching Bianka the basics of basketball, Sabrina also had an interesting comment to add to the clip under the original post by Vanessa Bryant.

The Bryants vacation in New York City

As a doting mother, Vanessa ensures that her kids have a normal childhood filled with fun trips and vacations. After visiting New York, for one of the family vacations, the 42-year-old posted a clip, recapping her time in The Big Apple.

It included pictures of her daughters enjoying their time roaming around the city and posing for pictures. In the end, she added the footage of Bianka training with Sabrina.

The two-time WNBA All-Star commented, “Shooting definitely runs in the family.” Fans know that Kobe was a notorious shooter. The Black Mamba wanted control of the ball most of the time, and rightfully so because he was the best player on the court. Sabrina’s comment can also be seen as an ode to the late legend and his on-court persona.