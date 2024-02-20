Sabrina Ionescu Net Worth: How Much Is the New York Liberty Star Worth in 2024?

Oct 15, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter during game three of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Sabrina Ionescu is a WNBA point guard for the New York Liberty. She is a two-time WNBA All-Star and is regarded as one of the best shooters in the league. The guard has also become one of the best all-around players. She rose to prominence during the NBA All-Star 2024 when she engaged in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry.

Advertisement

She put up a terrific showing and lost 26:29 while shooting from the NBA range. While as a WNBA player, she may not make close to top-flight NBA stars, she has still managed to reach millionaire status. Therefore, one can wonder how much net worth she has accumulated thus far.

Sabrina Ionescu Net Worth $5 Million Born 1997 Age 26 Position Point Guard Team New York Liberty Marital Status Engaged

Early Life

In 1997, Liliana Blaj gave birth to Sabrina Ionescu and her twin brother Edward aka Eddy in Walnut Creek, California. Her mother and father Dan Ionescu are both Romanian-Americans. She started to play basketball at the age of just three. Ionescu was a competitive hooper since her early years and had to work hard to even get a women’s roster in her middle school. Despite being told that she should play with dolls, she persevered and formed a women’s team in her middle school as she wasn’t allowed to compete with boys’ team.

Advertisement

High School and College

During her high school years, Sabrina Ionescu joined Orinda’s Miramonte School in California. After coming off the bench initially, she rose to prominence quickly. She finished her high school career with an impressive 109-9 record and became Miramonte’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, assists, and triple-doubles. She was also a part of the McDonald’s All-American game and notched the MVP award. After her school career finished, she was the number one point guard and number four overall recruit.

Ionescu joined the Oregon Ducks to start her collegiate hoops journey and made her mark straight away. She was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and also made it to the Pac-12 First Team in her first year.

From there on, it only got better as by the end of her Ducks career, she became the first NCAA hooper to lodge 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists. Because of Ionescu’s presence, the attendance for the Ducks game increased ten-fold and she was adjudged as part of Ducks’ Mt. Rushmore.

WNBA Career

After a decorated NCAA Division 1 Career with the Oregon Ducks, the Liberty selected her number 1 overall during the 2020 WNBA Draft. After playing just three games in her rookie season due to a grade three left ankle sprain, she had a tough time in the second season as she tallied 11.7 points per game on 37.5%. But since then, she has been a revelation.

Advertisement



She has put up 17.4 points and 17.0 points per game in the last two seasons respectively and is one of the best all-around players in the league. Because of her incredible play, she has earned consecutive All-Star berths. In 2023, she had an unparalleled 37 points show during the WNBA All-Star Three-Point Contest and became the all-time leading three-point contest scorer across both the WNBA and NBA.

Salary

Sabrina Ionescu is currently on a two-year, $410,060 contract extension with the New York Liberty that she signed in May 2023. During her rookie year, she signed a three-year, $213,597 contract. From 2024 onwards, Ionescu is set to make an annual average salary of $205,080.

Net Worth

Sabrina Ionescu has a net worth of $5 million in 2024. By the end of 2024, she is likely going to hit $10 million. The major chunk of her salary is driven by endorsement deals. Therefore, soon she can become the richest WNBA athlete.

FAQ

How much is Sabrina Ionescu paid?

Sabrina Ionescu is going to make $202,000 during the first year of her two-year $410,060 extension.

Who is Sabrina Ionescu engaged to?

Sabrina Ionescu is engaged to Hronnis Grasu, who is the offensive lineman for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

How many 3-pointers does Sabrina have?

Sabrina Ionescu has made 272 three-pointers in 105 WNBA regular season games. In the playoffs, she has nailed 35 threes in 14 games.