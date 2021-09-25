“Sachin Gupta is going all-in for Ben Simmons”: Timberwolves’ new GM displays interest in disgruntled 76ers point guard

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office, now led by Sachin Gupta, is going after Ben Simmons in real earnest as per Shams Charania.

NBA fans league-wide have been waiting for real news on the Sixers’ trade front for over 3 months now. The Australian 25-year-old was lambasted from all quarters for his dismal offensive performances in the 2021 playoffs.

Sixers fans burnt his jerseys as he attempted just 3 shots through several 4th quarters’ worth of play. At the end, the Sixers were dumped out by the Hawks in a series many had predicted them to win.

Doc Rivers and other Sixers players seem to have burned their bridges with him as well. Famously a players’ coach and a locker room guy by reputation, he didn’t quite live up to this billing.

Rivers comparing Simmons to Donald Trump fans marks a new low in the relationship between the Sixers and Ben. It signals that their relationship is now fundamentally unrepairable, however the Sixers’ FO might want to paint it.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ new GM Sachin Gupta is in pursuit of Ben Simmons

Sachin Gupta was recently named interim GM for the Wolves following the dismissal of Gersson Rosas. He comes from heady tutelage – the Daryl Morey school of GM.

The Timberwolves would undoubtedly become challengers for the Western Conference play-in berths with a Simmons acquisition. It remains to be seen what players they’re willing to give up for the former #1 pick.

Ben Simmons is a player with a lot of merits, even if his flaws are glaring for a point guard. He can be eminently utilized by the right coach in a system that doesn’t require him to shoot as much.

Karl-Anthony Towns might be the best center in the league to pair with Simmons on the offensive end. KAT has been a sniper from range over the past 4 seasons and could use a ton of help defense from Ben.

