Sam Mitchell Puts Forth Stern Warning On Narratives Surrounding Darryn Peterson Not Loving Basketball

Darryn Peterson is supposed to be one of the next elite NBA talents in college basketball. But he has struggled to stay healthy at the University of Kansas, missing 11 games due to various injuries. He has dealt with hamstring strains, ankle sprains, quad issues, and cramps. Almost instantly, his motivation to succeed in the sport has been questioned.

The most interesting instance of Peterson dealing with an injury came on February 18th against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He played just 18 minutes and appeared to sub himself out at one point in the game after hitting a three-pointer. It was the second time he’s done this in the season. Although he still led the Jayhawks in scoring, they got the win.

Bill Self on Darryn Peterson checking himself out: “We’ve had this happen more than a couple of times. I thought he was good to go. We only got 18 minutes out of him. That’s disappointing, because he could’ve had a really big night.” (via @TheFieldOf68)pic.twitter.com/8dJ1guefF6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 19, 2026

Peterson’s injuries have led to tons of media narratives. Most notably, analysts question his motivation and love for the game of basketball. But former NBA veteran Sam Mitchell won’t stand for those comments.

“You can say what you want about his body, I’m not a doctor,” Mitchell said of Peterson on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “But don’t you ever tell me this kid don’t work his butt off, that he don’t love the game. I’m telling you right now, he’s just as frustrated. He’s 18, and he’s a super nice kid; he’s never been criticized and beaten down like this.”

Mitchell coached Peterson the last two summers before going to college. That’s why he felt the need to shed light on the player’s personality and stand up for him. He was offended by everyone questioning Peterson’s motivation.

“You can say what you want about [Darryn Peterson’s] body, I’m not a doctor… but don’t you ever say, ‘He doesn’t love the game.’” Sam, who coached Peterson the last two summers, has a message for the naysayers.https://t.co/U91Jb62Hxo@TermineRadio | @SamMitchellNBA pic.twitter.com/hxQAY5BQCq — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 4, 2026

As of now, Peterson’s injuries and missed time haven’t affected his draft stock. He’s still expected to be the number one overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Some compare him to the likes of Brandon Roy, noting his skilled shooting and uber athleticism.

It’ll be interesting to see if Peterson continues to deal with injuries moving forward. We’re about to hit the NCAA Tournament, which is a time when many fans and NBA scouts tune in to watch the college prospects. People will want to see him playing and not sitting on the sidelines.

At the end of the day, though, it sounds like Peterson’s injury issues are a new thing for him. Bill Self shut down the rumors about his motivation for the game recently, saying that he “Can’t get enough of ball.” It’s just an unfortunate string of injuries that has been spun into a narrative that he doesn’t care about basketball.