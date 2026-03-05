mobile app bar

Sam Mitchell Puts Forth Stern Warning On Narratives Surrounding Darryn Peterson Not Loving Basketball

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google news
Darryn Peterson

Darryn Peterson is supposed to be one of the next elite NBA talents in college basketball. But he has struggled to stay healthy at the University of Kansas, missing 11 games due to various injuries. He has dealt with hamstring strains, ankle sprains, quad issues, and cramps. Almost instantly, his motivation to succeed in the sport has been questioned.

The most interesting instance of Peterson dealing with an injury came on February 18th against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He played just 18 minutes and appeared to sub himself out at one point in the game after hitting a three-pointer. It was the second time he’s done this in the season. Although he still led the Jayhawks in scoring, they got the win. 

Peterson’s injuries have led to tons of media narratives. Most notably, analysts question his motivation and love for the game of basketball. But former NBA veteran Sam Mitchell won’t stand for those comments. 

“You can say what you want about his body, I’m not a doctor,” Mitchell said of Peterson on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “But don’t you ever tell me this kid don’t work his butt off, that he don’t love the game. I’m telling you right now, he’s just as frustrated. He’s 18, and he’s a super nice kid; he’s never been criticized and beaten down like this.”

Mitchell coached Peterson the last two summers before going to college. That’s why he felt the need to shed light on the player’s personality and stand up for him. He was offended by everyone questioning Peterson’s motivation. 

As of now, Peterson’s injuries and missed time haven’t affected his draft stock. He’s still expected to be the number one overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Some compare him to the likes of Brandon Roy, noting his skilled shooting and uber athleticism. 

It’ll be interesting to see if Peterson continues to deal with injuries moving forward. We’re about to hit the NCAA Tournament, which is a time when many fans and NBA scouts tune in to watch the college prospects. People will want to see him playing and not sitting on the sidelines. 

At the end of the day, though, it sounds like Peterson’s injury issues are a new thing for him. Bill Self shut down the rumors about his motivation for the game recently, saying that he “Can’t get enough of ball.” It’s just an unfortunate string of injuries that has been spun into a narrative that he doesn’t care about basketball. 

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these