“Refs Carried Free Throw Merchant Joel Embiid”: Fans Blast Sixers’ 101-98 Win on Cam Johnson & Mikal Bridges’ Nets Debut

Akash Murty
|Published 12/02/2023

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night in what was the debut game for Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. The duo found themselves in the trade block away from Phoenix for Kevin Durant earlier this week.

It was way close to a match for a #3 team in the East that is led by an MVP candidate accompanied by a 10x All-Star in James Harden playing a team with no All-Star in their starting line-up.

Yet, the Bridges-led team found itself in winning situations more than that of Embiid’s Sixers, and the fans were really excited by it.

NBA Twitter questions Joel Embiid while praising Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges’ Nets

It is far too unrealistic to see the Nets once again with no superstars as they had a surplus over the last 3–4 years. However, now that Spencer Dinwiddie, Bridges, and Johnson are its likely future, it doesn’t look as bad as it sounded when it was happening.

Last night when they took on the Sixers, it was their game until Embiid got the free throws on a Dinwiddie foul with 5 seconds left on the game clock and the Nets up 98-97.

NBA Twitter wasn’t too happy about it.

Dinwiddie even shot a 3 and converted it at the end of the game but referees determined it to be after the buzzer.

Sixers and free throws

Embiid is averaging near career-highs on both — free throw attempts (11.7) and free throws made (10). Combining that with Harden’s made points from the charity stripe this season, it comes to around 16 points per game for the Sixers.
Now is it clear why the duo is famous as the “free throw merchants” in the NBA community or should we dwell upon their flopping every other night to get these free throws? Just watch a Sixers game and you will know.

 

