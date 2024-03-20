“Saucy Santana Gonna Knock You Out”: Kobe Bryant’s Former Teammate Warns Gilbert Arenas Amid Beef with Rapper

Gilbert Arenas is known for his wild opinions, hot takes, and juicy gossip that he shares on his podcasts. In one of No Chill Gil‘s episodes, Arenas found himself in hot waters after commenting on a video of rapper Saucy Santana twerking. For the uninitiated, Saucy Santana is a gay rapper, a makeup artist, and an online persona known for embracing his feminity and dressing up in a feminine style.

After watching the video of Santana twerking, Arenas was caught off guard, and he remarked, “It threw me off. I have never seen someone with nails and a beard. It just threw me off.” However, in the latest episode of Gil’s podcast, former Lakers star Nick Young informed Arenas that he might invite trouble for his comments about Santana.

Young told Arenas that he had apologized to Santana for offending him by referring to him as an ‘it.’ Furthermore, the Lakers veteran added that the rapper would also throw hands at Gilbert Arenas for his comments.

“He’s gonna f**k you up, [Saucy] Santana’s gonna knock you out,” said Young, responding to Arenas’ query regarding the same.

In response to Santana’s threat, the Washington Wizards star replied, “I’m offended! He’s trying to jump me! He has the strength of a man and the rage of a woman. That’s two people. Now, if I swing back, I hit the ‘her’ in him.” Gilbert Arenas is sparing no mercy in hitting out at the rapper and is unwilling to back down even after Nick Young asked him to. Seems like Gilbert Arenas is undeterred from letting out his wild takes, no matter how politically incorrect it makes him.

Saucy Santana wants Gilbert Arenas to apologize, as per Young

Nick Young is willing to be the middleman in the freshly brewed beef between Gilbert Arenas and Saucy Santana. The Florida-based rapper made the former Lakers star apologize for referring to him as an ‘it’ and conveyed Arenas to apologize for his comments. However, instead of apologizing, the 3x All-Star feels Santana’s demands are excessive.

When Arenas compared Santana to Megan Thee Stallion, Young replied, “Why you can’t just be a normal human being…why you had to show his a** twerking?” Arenas believed that since he was trolled by Santana’s fans and labeled as gay, he did not owe the rapper an apology since he is now considered a ‘part of the community.’