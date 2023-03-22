“Savannah Clapped Back at the Kid with the ‘L’”: LeBron James’ Wife Took Matters Into Her Own Hands at Bronny’s game

The James family is quickly becoming the most influential in the NBA. As is with the biggest star of a generation, LeBron James, Savannah, and their kids are constantly in the public eye. But the James household knows how to handle prying eyes. In fact, they know how to handle haters too. Considering LeBron’s popularity, the hate is inevitable. But fortunately, both Savannah James and Bron are well-versed in the art of handling hecklers and haters.

However, LeBron and Savannah’s methods are slightly different. While James believes in ignoring anyone who hounds him, Mrs. James is not so subtle. In a recent Bronny game, Savannah proved that she won’t let anyone disrespect her husband or children without facing a strong response.

Savannah James responded to a heckler hounding LeBron James

Sierra Canyon played Bishop Montgomery at the beginning of March. Both LeBron and Savannah were in attendance, rooting for their son Bronny James. At the start of the game, a cheeky kid dressed in white robes, hounded LeBron James while holding an L to his face. The Knights had won the game in their previous meeting with the Athletics. So the L was likely a reminder for James.

But, Bishop Montgomery wasn’t as lucky this time around. Sierra Canyon came to the game with a plan that worked very well against the Knights. After a tie game at 8 in the first quarter, the Bronny James-led side took off and commanded the game with a 25-10 lead. So, naturally, Savannah paid the kid in white robes a visit.

The 36-year-old walked by the heckler clapping and smiling. The kid even pointed at her with his thumb knowing he had just been served a Savannah special. When you have two prodigies at your home and you are still the governor, handling hecklers outside must seem like a cakewalk.

It certainly helped that her 18-year-old son was the best player on the winning team. Bronny scored 16 points in the game and was the top scorer for Sierra. He was also great on the defensive end. Sierra Canyon also advanced to the Finals of the regional Division I competition.

It was undeniably a sweet payback and Savannah definitely cherished the moment. In fact, so did the fans.

Savannah Clapped Back at the Kid with the L 🗣️ https://t.co/RDNdmDUCa2 — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) March 22, 2023

W for Savannah James don’t mess with her MAN pic.twitter.com/qcAnwWDa4u — Bobby Johnson (@JussBlaze8) March 10, 2023

You can tell he has a solid wife. Dope. — Melissa_NYC (@Melissa22579274) March 10, 2023

Savannah has been a commanding figure in Bronny’s career

Savannah James has been an integral part of her son’s career. She frequently attends his games and is also involved in his college prospects. She has been managing all his college offers. Everyone who wants to reach Bronny has to first go through her.

She knows how crucial it is to keep Bronny’s interests in mind. The James name carries a lot of power in the basketball world. His father’s legacy is backing Bronny but to Savannah, he is still her little boy who needs direction. It’s fortunate to have such a supporting figure in your life.