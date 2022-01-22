“Savannah James is definitely a role model for young kids”: LeBron James’ childhood sweetheart and wife has been attempting to make headway in the healthy juice business with K+ Organics

Most of us know Savannah James primarily as the wife of LeBron and the mother of his 3 kids. However, she’s also an enterprising business woman.

Savannah came into LeBron’s life early on, back in his high school days. The two have been going strong with each other ever since then. LeBron and Savannah tied the knot back in 2013, nearly a decade after the birth of Bronny.

Savannah James had a pretty normal childhood by her own description. Except for getting to know a GOAT, you know, but we’ll let that slide. She took a major interest in softball and was an All-City player during her high school days.

Once she got hitched to James, Savannah’s own life came into the media spotlight. But despite being in it for over half of her own life, she presents a magisterial demeanor whenever she appears in public, always smiling and seeming to have a great time.

Backed by LeBron, Savannah James opened a juice bar in Miami

Following their wedding after James’ 2nd championship in South Beach, Savannah James definitely felt that the family could put down some roots in that particular community.

One of her ventures in her attempts to do that was opening a juice bar. In December 2013, she opened The Juice Spot, which ran for 2 years and was located at South West 1st Avenue.

The Juice Spot had to close down because once LeBron James re-signed with Cleveland in the summer of 2014, the travel schedule for Savannah James became such that it was untenable for her to be around her business on a day-to-day basis.

Savannah joined hands with Velana Colon, a former college athlete, to open K+ Organics

Despite the eventual failure of The Juice Spot, Savannah was determined to make a run at the juice business. She partnered with Velana Colon – a mother of 3 and a former college athlete – to open K+ Organics.

This company aims to make healthy, sugar-free juices available to young athletes. It is quite clear that the motivation for such a company came out of Savannah’s motherly instincts regarding her own sons Bronny and Bryce.

I spoke with Savannah James, wife of LeBron, in a rare interview for her new company K+ Organics, which is on a mission to create sports drinks tailored for child athletes. She and Velana are definite role models for kids and young women–check it out https://t.co/WGwkZIdE65 — Christina Troitino (@ChristinaTinNYC) May 11, 2018

While the product is currently out of production, Mrs. Savannah James will be hoping to relaunch it as soon as the economic impact of Covid-19 lessens enough for her to be able to.