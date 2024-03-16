Shaquille O’Neal Names ‘Dream’ 2024 NBA Finals Matchup, Questions Disparities in MVP Criteria

With the postseason window looming, the NBA world is stipulating what match-ups they desire. In that context, Shaquille O’Neal also gave his two cents about the finals match-up he’d like to see, while also touching upon how he views the MVP award. In an interview with Yahoo! Sports NBA writer Vincent Goodwill, Shaq disclosed that he’d love to see a Nikola Jokic vs Giannis Antetokounmpo battle in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Goodwill pointed out how both the Joker and the Greek Freak have two regular season MVPs and one Finals MVP. Alluding to that, Goodwill asked Shaq if the championship series would come down to either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Denver Nuggets. To which Shaq replied, “That’s who I’d like to see in the finals”.





While acknowledging the reigning championships Nuggets’ winning “blueprint” and the Bucks’ improved play, Shaq also touched upon the rise of the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers. Because of an immense number of contenders, the big fella expressed that you “gotta love NBA sports”.

Then Goodwill asked Shaq about being robbed of multiple MVPs and winning just one, despite being the most dominant player in his prime. O’Neal opined that the “rule-makers” base it on “team success”, a criterion which he finds “confusing”. For Shaq, the 2000 regular season MVP was unfathomable because Anthony Edwards could potentially edge out Jokic and Luka Doncic if his Timberwolves would have finished with a better record than the Nuggets and Mavs.

In that wake, the former Lakers Center lamented how despite “just passing the ball”, Steve Nash won it twice ahead of him. Therefore, Shaq thought that the “baddest player” whose team is in the 1st to 8th seed slot should nab the award. However, his confusion remained about how to hand out the award. Is it the team record or the individual prowess that should play a role? At any rate, the current NBA MVP ladder should please Shaquille O’Neal.

The Joker leads the MVP pack again

Nikola Jokic is on pace to win his third regular season MVP award. As per the latest NBA’s official KIA MVP ladder, the Nuggets Center is at the top of the MVP ladder. Despite putting up massive numbers last season and leading the Nuggets to the best record in the West, he missed out on the award as Joel Embiid’s elite numbers got the nod of the league.

This season, the efficient Center has scored more and rebounded more but his numbers are pretty much the same as last year. He has tallied 26 points, 12.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, per Statmuse.

Jokic is shooting 58.4% from the field and has compiled 21 triple-doubles, just second to Domantas Sabonis. Thanks to his MVP-level work, the Nuggets are at the top of the West with 47 wins and 20 losses. However, the Oklahoma City Thunder are right behind and the two teams are in a close fight for the first seed.

As for the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading them with 31.1 points, 6.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game, per Statmuse. In terms of league rankings, he is second in points per game while leading everyone in steals.

Apart from the Joker and SGA, Giannis Antetokounmpo is third in the MVP race. He has acquired 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1 block, per game, per Statmuse. He has shot 61.6% from the floor and is third in points per game. His Bucks have a 43-24 record and are in an intense fight for the second spot against the Cleveland Cavs. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards, who Shaq mentioned as a potential MVP winner, is not even in the top ten when it comes to the MVP ladder.