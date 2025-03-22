Savannah James Sends Words of Encouragement for Son Bronny After He Speaks Out About Criticism

Ever since the Lakers picked him in last year’s NBA Draft, Bronny James has dealt with the kind of backlash that could have mentally torn down anyone. From nepo baby allegations to people writing him off as someone not made for the league, he has faced out-of-pocket statements from pundits, ex-players, and fans. But credit to the 20-year-old, he has kept his head down and continued to do what it takes to get better. And while he had been quiet about it all until now, he has finally addressed and sent out a response to the haters.

Advertisement

With LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and a handful of role players ruled out against the Bucks, Bronny James had the perfect opportunity to show what he is capable of. And instead of running away from the spotlight, he rose to the occasion and dropped 17 points in 30 minutes.

But even before his impressive outing, Bronny had confessed he is only fueled by the incessant criticism he faces. During an interview with The Athletic, Bronny said, “I try to let [the criticism] go through one ear and out the other. Put my head down, come to work, and be positive every day.”

He continued, “But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f**king robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions.”

After such a hard-hitting interview and the performance that followed, it was only natural for the youngster’s mom to react. She, along with LeBron, has been a vocal and passionate supporter of their kids. So when Savannah James shared the post by UNINTERRUPTED highlighting his comment on Instagram, it was nothing out of the normal.

Savannah, on her Instagram story, also wrote, “Mean what you say, and say what you mean.” She knows her son is going to continue to work on his game without giving too much attention to the hate he receives.

Savannah James supporting her son Bronny James as he speaks out! pic.twitter.com/HhcR8OFokR — Top NBA Fan (@TopNBAFanToday) March 21, 2025

For Savannah, what her son is facing, in a way isn’t new. Her husband has been the target of many critics in his long and exceptional career. But in fairness, it must feel tougher when your child has to face it. So, even if the experience is not necessarily new, it doesn’t mean it hasn’t in any way affected the family.

Bronny’s latest interview was proof that while it may seem the family is impervious to the chatter, some still manage to pass through the gaps in their armor.

LeBron, for the longest time, has claimed his son keeps his head down and pays no attention to the critics. But in his interview with the Athletic, Bronny said something slightly different.

He confessed, “But I just take that and use it as fuel for me to go out, wake up every day and get to the gym early, get my extra work in, watch my extra film every day, get better every day,”

This is a better way to cope with the stress and the pressure than to keep your head down, honestly. Bronny is making it his motivation and it is truly showing in his G League and NBA performances lately.