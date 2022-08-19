Savannah James sounded off on LeBron James’ burned jerseys flooding Cleveland streets after his Miami Heat decision

Savannah James believed it was ‘unfair’ that Cleveland Cavaliers fans burned LeBron James’ jersey after he moved to Miami.

Growing up in Akron, Ohio, LeBron James was dealt all the right cards going into the 2003 NBA Draft. Despite not having played a second of college basketball, James was the consensus number 1 overall pick for that year’s draft. Luckily for him, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Ohio’s only NBA team, won 17 games in 2002-03, granting them that coveted first overall pick.

Naturally, they took the hometown kid and never looked back for 7 years straight. ‘The King’ dragged lackluster rosters to deep Playoff runs over and over again, including a Finals appearance in 2007 where they got swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

With guys like Dan Gilbert and Danny Ferry at the helm, the help around LeBron James seemed to stay stagnant year in and year out. After losing to the Boston Celtics in 6 in the 2010 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, James packed his bags and decided to alter the entirety of the NB’s landscape by joining Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat.

Despite the 7 years that James had given the Cavaliers with Zydrunas Ilgauskas being the best player he had played with at that point, Cleveland natives were livid.

Savannah James on fans burning LeBron James jerseys.

Savannah James was just as much of an Ohio native as her partner, LeBron James, when they decided to move to South Beach. So, when fans started to act a bit too erratic after they had left, she felt that it was a bit unfair.

“You have fans and you think they’re going to roll with you no matter what and then they go and burn your jersey? It’s unfair. But they did it. It’s over,” said Savannah to Harper’s Bazaar.

It felt as though the streets of Cleveland were littered with burnt LeBron jerseys in that summer of 2010. However, merely a year later and the Cavs would have yet another number one pick bestowed upon them with which they chose Kyrie Irving. The rest is history.

