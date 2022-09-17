“So damn happy to have you back”: LeBron James and NBA Twitter react to Dennis Schroder’s Lakers reunion

Lakers superstar LeBron James welcomes Dennis Schroder back into the squad, sharing his excitement on social media.

It is official, Dennis Schroder is back with the LA Lakers. The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal, reuniting with LeBron James and Anthony Davis post his debacle in the 2021 playoffs. Nonetheless, the German native looks to right the wrong, seeking redemption.

Dennis Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64M deal with the Lakers, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/Pqdl6SdxkA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2022

Dating back to the 2020-21 season, Schroder turned down a 4-year $80 million offer from the Lakers, hoping to demand $100-120 million by the end of the season. Unfortunately, his poor performance in the playoffs resulted in GM Rob Pelinka and co letting him off.

What followed had Schroder sign a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Celtics, only to be traded further to the Rockets. Not so long ago, the 6ft-guard had voiced his desire to reunite with King James and co, a manifestation that bore fruit.

Schroder is back to donning the purple and gold, with LBJ sharing his excitement on social media along with others.

LeBron James and NBA Twitter react to Dennis Schroder’s reunion with the Lakers.

Currently, putting up a spectacle at the EuroBasket, the German superstar scored 30-points on 65% shooting from the field in a loss against Spain. The point guard is looking for his resurrection in the upcoming season.

Lakers make it official that they’ve signed veteran guard Dennis Schroder. pic.twitter.com/ejbmASMc51 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 17, 2022

GM Pelinka and superstar LeBron James seemed very content with their decision, given their statements on the trade.

Rob Pelinka on Dennis Schroder: “Dennis will add both depth & an on-ball defensive presence to our core at the guard position. He is also a proven scorer & playmaker…” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 17, 2022

LeBron James is excited to run it back with Dennis Schroder 🙌 (via @KingJames/ IG) pic.twitter.com/0zN3lgZW0K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 17, 2022

Dennis Schroder to the Lakers was the outcome that made the most sense. If LA trades Russell Westbrook, there is a good chance they’ll need an experienced PG. You can get enough good PG minutes out of Patrick Beverley and Schroder to get by. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 16, 2022

Are there really 30 point guards in the NBA better than Dennis Schroder (who is still a free agent)? — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) September 15, 2022

Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook, and Dennis Schroder on the same team. Should be fun lol — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 16, 2022

Though only time will tell if signing Schroder was fruitful, his addition does make things better for the purple and gold.

