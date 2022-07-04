Scottie Pippen Jr. puts up a dazzling display in the Summer League, and it looks as though LeBron James, will finally get his sidekick.

Scottie Pippen Jr.’s heroics has LeBron James relishing the prospect of a team-up, but will he win as Michael Jordan did with Scottie sr.

Well, if fate has destined it, we will most likely see young Scottie Jr. on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster this season. His most recent performance in the Summer League has left us no doubt.

LeBron James will finally get to play alongside a Scottie Pippen. Well, this one is a younger version so he will be akin to Damian Wayne, rather than Richard Grayson. What do we mean by this? Batman anyone?

Scotty Pippen Jr. tonight in the Summer League: 15 Points

8 Assists

3 Steals

57% FG Only 19 Minutes pic.twitter.com/VsM93J8DVs — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 4, 2022

The tantalizing prospect of watching a nascent Scottie Pippen Jr. play alongside the King has Lakers fans drooling. And judging by the highlights, we wouldn’t disagree.

Scotty Pippen Jr. with a DIME 👀 pic.twitter.com/zZc7Zs3xZT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 4, 2022

The Lakers are also 2-0, courtesy of young Scottie’s heroics and you can’t help but wonder, how far will he go?

The @Lakers pick up another #NBASummer W in the 2022 California Classic! 🌴 Watch the best plays from tonight’s action 🔥⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XrWIssp2kc — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2022

Scottie Pippen Sr. watches his son ball out in the Summer League, a LeBron James team-up soon?

When your dad shows up to watch, you will end up playing better than ever. That’s a fact. For Scottie Jr., he was not going to be let down in front of his old man.

Scottie Pippen in the house to watch his son play for the Lakers in Summer League 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VzWgZB6qLd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 4, 2022

His performance tonight almost certainly proves that he will make the roster and if that happens, LeBron could end up playing with the sons of Shaquille O’Neal and Scottie Pippen.

LeBron James could really be playing with Shaquille O’Neal and Scottie Pippen’s sons next season Longevity 🤣🤣🤣 — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) July 2, 2022

There are many more summer league games to go, so expect more fireworks. Watch this space for more news on the summer league.

