Scottie Pippen, who once bought a faulty $5 million aircraft, made a massive $1 million mistake

Scottie Pippen has had trouble with his finances in the past, and as a result, he’s made several mistakes that have cost him a lot of money.

Jordan was the face of the NBA during the 90s as he led the Bulls to six Finals wins in the decade. Mike will always be remembered as the best player from the Chicago Bulls during that era, but make no mistake, Scottie Pippen was just as important as Jordan was to those Bulls teams.

Jordan was the “go get it”, score at will star while Pippen did a little bit of everything including the dirty work that often goes unnoticed on stat sheets and box scores. This is exactly what Phil Jackson referred to in an interview where he talked about Pippen’s role on the Bulls.

Scottie Pippen made a massive $1 million mistake

Pippen hasn’t had the best luck with his finances. Through his playing days, and his investment deals off the court, Pippen has done well for himself. The Bulls legend has a net worth of $20 million, and he’s continuing to find ways to add to his fortune.

Of course, like everyone, Pippen isn’t perfect, and he ran into some financial problems in 2008. Of course, 2008 wasn’t an economically great time for anyone, but Pippen especially lost out massively.

Pippen netted massive losses due to a few bad investments. He ended up losing $27 million due to these bad investments as CNBC reported.

Pippen also owed $5 million to a bank because of a conflict he had with a private jet company. Despite the massive losses, Pippen was able to make up some money before.

He then made a massive mistake with his mansion. In 2007, Pippen sold his Portland mansion for $2.95 million at a $1 million loss. When Pippen bought the house, he paid $4 million, and he tried to get as much back as he could, listing it for $3.99 million in 2005 and then $3.2 million.

