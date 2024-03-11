Victor Wembanyama Triple Double: How Spurs Rookie Ended a Three-Year NBA Drought

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 21: Victor Wembanyama 1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on December, 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA, Basketball Herren, USA DEC 21 Spurs at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23122157

In February, San Antonio Spurs’ Center Victor Wembanyama created history by becoming just the fourth rookie to collect a triple-double with blocks as a factor. On February 12, 2024, Wemby put up 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocks, 5 assists, and 2 steals in a 122-99 Spurs’ win against the Raptors. Apart from David Robinson, and Hakeem Olajuwon, Wembanyama is just the third player to have at least 25 points and five assists while nabbing the blocks-based triple-double.

Before Wemby, Clint Capela achieved at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks in 2021. During the Hawks’ 116-98 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Capela finished with 13 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 blocks. Before Capela, it was Anthony Davis who achieved the remarkable feat in 2018. In the Pelicans’ 99-116 loss against the Utah Jazz on March 11, 2018, AD amassed 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 blocks.

In terms of achieving the feat most times in a season, Hakeem Olajuwon had blocks-based triple-doubles four times during a single season in 1989-90. Meanwhile, 7’4” Center Mark Eaton compiled at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks four times in the 1984-85 season. In recent history, Hassan Whiteside nabbed such a stat line thrice in the 2015-16 season.

In terms of having the most blocks-influenced triple-doubles, Dikembe Mutomoba and Hakeem Olajuwon had 10 such games. Meanwhile, with 9 games, David Robinson almost joined the two shot-blocking phenoms. However, there is one list where only Robinson stands tall.

He is the only player to have at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a single game. Interestingly, the Spurs’ athletic Center did it twice. On January 10, in a 117-111 win against the Magic, D-Rob compiled 43 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 blocks. Apart from that, on November 9, 1993, Robinson stacked 43 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 blocks.

When it comes to having the most rebounds in a blocks-driven triple-double, Shaquille O’Neal is the record-holder. On November 20, 1993, during an 87-85 Magic win against the New Jersey Nets, O’Neal piled up 28 rebounds in addition to 24 points and 15 blocks. With those 15 blocks, Shaq also has the second-most blocks during a triple-double. When it comes to most blocks in the triple-double scenario, the record belongs to Elmore Smith.



The legendary shot eraser had 17 blocks along with 16 rebounds and 12 points to lead his Lakers past Blazers with a scoreline of 111-98. There is a high chance that 20-year-old Victor Wembanyama end up breaking many of these records considering his meteoric rise in rookie season itself.