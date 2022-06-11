“My decision is to be where I feel like I can win!”: Bradley Beal sets the rumor mills churning with cryptic message about his Wizards future

Bradley Beal is currently contracted to the Washington Wizards – but for how long?

For the longest time, the Washington Wizards had a dynamic duo backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal. But after losing Wall in 2019, they replaced him with a better version in Russell Westbrook. But that only lasted for a season, because he was shipped off to the Los Angeles Lakers just after a year.

Now that Beal will turn 29 in a few days, he is ready to take that step to make sure he places himself in the conversation of winners. He gave 10 years of his life to a lost cause, and he’s ready to win. When Kendrick Perkins can have a ring, Beal should have one. This is why when he signed an extension, he only signed a two-year deal.

The only way he might be enticed to stay with the Wizards is if he gets paid that supermax. Otherwise, he’s ready to jump ship and join a number of his friends across the league. Several teams could use his services, only for the right price. He spent a good chunk of his prime in a small market team, so he could have a culture shock when he’s not the main man anymore.

Bradley Beal on his future with the Wizards: “I know what my decision will be based on, and that’s gonna be where I feel like I can win. That’s going to be my decision,” (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/bi8YCulZhb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 10, 2022

Bradley Beal has been with the Washington Wizards since he was drafted in 2012 – a decade-long relationship may be coming to an end

When a big-name star says they are unsettled, there is one fanbase that goes into their comment section to comment “Come to the Lakers”. This time, it may be the best fit, because the Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need of a guy who can shoot and lead the offense.

No disrespect to Russell Westbrook, but that experiment was an utter failure. No one in this world would be wise enough to give such a huge contract to an aging star with declining attributes bar two teams – The Wizards and the Lakers. And he made money from both. Bradley Beal is a younger, better-suited version of him for the purple and gold.

There is another high possibility that he wants to team up with his childhood buddy in Boston. Jayson Tatum and he are like two peas in a pod, and the chance to play with young stars in a winning team might entice him more than playing in the beautiful but mega-expensive state of California. But it’s not the only team in Cali and the GSW could maybe use him?

Not too sure, because they already have a fantastic backcourt, and he would not be an upgrade over the splash brothers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

