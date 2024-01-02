Seemingly Highlighting His Favorite 2023 Moment, Devin Booker Shows Off Michael Jordan Meet-Up While On Vacation In St Tropez

It seems like meeting Michael Jordan was one of the best days for Devin Booker in 2023. As the New Year began, the Phoenix Suns guard took to Instagram to cherish his favourite moment of the past year. Resharing the post that he put up 22 weeks ago, Booker showed off the photos from when he met Jordan on a vacation in St. Tropez, France.

Back in July-August of 2023, Michael Jordan was on a vacation in Europe. Initially, the Chicago Bulls legend was enjoying his holiday in Italy with his wife, Magic Johnson, and Samuel L. Jackson, among many others. While the remaining of the crew seemed to have gone back their respective ways, MJ stayed back, continuing his holiday. During this extended portion of his holiday, “His Airness” met up with Devin Booker.

As seen in numerous posts from all over social media, Booker and Jordan spent time at a party in St. Tropez, France. Gulping down multiple shots of his tequila brand “Cincoro”, Jordan let loose and seemed to have a great time.

A few months after meeting “Air Jordan”, Booker revealed a small portion of their conversation. While promoting his signature sneaker on Complex’s YouTube Channel, the guard disclosed that he chatted with Jordan about his unreleased shoes.

D-Book has been a Michael Jordan fan forever. Apart from spending time with his role model on vacation, Booker even received a few words about his shoes from the GOAT himself. Certainly, the three-time All-Star couldn’t have asked for more.

Devin Booker once compared himself to Michael Jordan

Despite playing for the ailing Phoenix Suns, by his sophomore season, Devin Booker had established himself as one of the top talents in the league. Improving his stats from 13.8 points to 22.1 points, the 6ft 6” combo guard had multiple iconic moments during the 2016-2017 season. However, nothing could’ve been more memorable than the time he recorded a 70-point performance at the TD Garden.

Towards the latter stages of the regular season, the Suns were hosted by the Celtics. And even though the Isaiah Thomas-led team lived up to their expectations and grabbed a win, it was D-Book who was the undisputed star of the night. Taking on the floor for virtually the entirety of the contest, the then-21-year-old lodged 70 points on 40 field goal attempts.

As revealed by Earl Watson, the head coach of the Phoenix Suns at the time, Booker was confident enough to compare himself to the person he looked up to – Michael Jordan. Booker didn’t shy away from praising himself, comparing career-scoring highs with MJ.

“He was like, ‘I’m better than Jordan.’ I’m like, ‘How did you figure that?’ He was like, ‘What can Jordan do that I can’t do? Jordan never had 70 at Boston’, Earl Watson recollected his conversation with Booker.

Devin Booker is in the midst of yet another impressive campaign. Putting up 27.1 points and 8 assists per game, the former Kentucky Wildcat will certainly receive the fourth All-Star nod of his career. While the Phoenix Suns haven’t been performing up to the mark, Booker’s outstanding individual performance certainly has to be one of the few positive takeaways for the franchise.