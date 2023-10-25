“Talked to Michael Jordan About It”: Devin Booker Details Breaking the News of His Nike Signature Shoe to MJ and Phil Knight

Devin Booker‘s status as a legitimate superstar in the league warranted a signature shoe worthy of his on-court heroics. As such, after eight years in the league, he finally has his own signature shoe coming out in the Spring of 2024. Created by Nike, the Book 1 is the latest in the company’s line of signature shoes. It’s certainly a huge moment for Booker and one that he discussed on the Complex YouTube channel.

Speaking to Joe La Puma on an episode of Sneaker Shopping, D-Book went in depth about the origins of the shoe. Additionally, he revealed how he had a talk with the GOAT, Michael Jordan about it, and how even the Chairman Emeritus of Nike, Phil Knight gave his input on the sneakers.

Devin Booker shares details of his meet-ups with Michael Jordan and Phil Knight about his new signature shoe

Devin Booker is joining the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Ja Morant with the release of his new line. During the interview with Complex, he spoke about how he got to share his excitement about the dazzling orange kicks with Michael Jordan.

What’s more, he got to meet former Nike CEO, Phil Knight, as well. It was quite a shock for Booker, who recalled how everyone stopped whatever they were doing the moment he walked in. Additionally, he recalled how Knight came in with his signature look, a black suit and black shades. D-Book asked the billionaire for his thoughts on the shoe, and to no one’s surprise, Knight was excited. Book told La Puma:

“I talked to MJ [Michael Jordan] about it. Phil [Knight] came in on one of our business meetings, I was shocked, I’m not gonna lie. We’re mid talking and everyone went into a halt and he came in with his black suit and black shades, and I just threw it to him…I handed it to him. I said, ‘What do you think?’ And he was excited. So, that’s the sign off right there.”

The meeting with MJ was also a big deal for Booker. He has always been a huge fan of the Chicago Bulls star and often repped him back in his days as a Kentucky Wildcat, rocking Jordan 2s and Jordan 11s. Nowadays, he has a much closer relationship with Jordan and recently linked up with him on vacation in July.

D-Book was excited to see Drake rock his shoes

In the same Complex interview, Booker recalled how he often designed his own shoes as a child and is very excited about finally seeing his designs come to life. They’re not in circulation yet, but there are a few people who have received unreleased pairs.

In particular, Drake was spotted wearing them at a few of his shows. Another milestone for Booker, who described how amazing it is to have an icon like Drake wearing his shoes.

It’s great to see just how far Booker has come. From being selected 13th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft to having his own signature shoe as one of the top players in the league. He has worked hard for his success and more is sure to come as his career progresses.