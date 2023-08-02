“Happy Holidays”: Michael Jordan ‘Downs a Shot’ of His Own $399 a Bottle Tequilla in St Tropez After Italian Vacation With Model Wife Yvette

Michael Jordan is in vacation mode at the moment. A few weeks earlier, he was spotted spending quality time with his wife, Yvette Prieto, Magic Johnson, and Samuel L. Jackson in Italy. However, while the others may have gone back to their places of residence, the Bulls legend has kept the party going. At the moment, ‘MJ’ is continuing his holiday in St. Tropez. France, living his life to the fullest. Perhaps the biggest evidence of that, is how free he seems with his drinking, even when the alcohol is coming out of his $399 bottle of Tequilla.

After making a $2 Billion profit on his sale of the majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan, Prieto, and his daughters Ysabel, and Victoria flew out to Italy to celebrate. It is then that Magic Johnson, along with his wife, Cookie, Samuel L. Jackson, and his partner LaTanya joined them.

Michael Jordan joined Devin Booker in St. Tropez

Michael Jordan owns his own brand of tequila called ‘Cincoro’. As mentioned prior, each bottle costs almost $400, making it a premium brand of alcohol. However, when he showed up at the same party as Devin Booker, he wasn’t much worried about the price tag. Instead, as seen in the tweet by Clutchpoints, he was doing shots with absolutely everyone at the gathering.

A woman that was at the very same party revealed in her Instagram post that Jordan had brought the tequila ‘to try’. Of course, given that he is on vacation, Jordan’s definition of ‘trying’ is very different from what is indicated in the dictionary. Take a look at the post in question by Anya Dolidze below.

Despite all detractors, Jordan did indeed work hard in running the Charlotte Hornets as majority owner. He grew the value of the franchise to $1.7 Billion as per Forbes. In the end, he pocketed a pretty profit of $2 Billion too. Why shouldn’t he celebrate a little?

Jordan’s sale was approved by the NBA’s Board of Governors

Michael Jordan had looked to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets since close to the start of the 2022-23 NBA Regular season. As per ESPN, not only was his sale approved without much delay, but he will also be replaced as chairperson, with Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin taking his place.

With that, ‘MJ’ has effectively entered into the vacation phase of his life. If he wishes it, the GOAT of basketball is free to keep vacationing long after this summer has ended. And with an alleged net worth of more than $2 billion now, he has all the means in the world to do it.