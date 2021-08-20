“Serge Ibaka said these questions would be strictly basketball-related!”: Klay Thompson coyly reveals his relationship status on ‘How Hungry are You’ with Ibaka

Serge Ibaka wants to let all the lovely ladies out there know whether Klay Thompson is hitched or not. But the Warriors star isn’t letting on.

A 3-time champion with the Golden State Warriors and one of the best shooters of all time, Klay Thompson has definitely made a name for himself in the NBA. In addition, his fun and laidback personality off the court has helped him cement his status as a certified star.

In a recent tweet from Clippers big man Serge Ibaka, Klay can be seen hanging out on the sets of Ibaka’s show “How Hungry Are You?”. Earlier, Serge had also shared teasers along with some other guests from his show, including Paul George and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

Klay is set to make a comeback in the league after a long injury-riddled period. The sharpshooter suffered from a torn ACL immediately followed by an Achilles tear, essentially limiting the Warriors’ chances at competing for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Serge is also looking to make a comeback after having surgery for a pinched nerve on his back. This had led him to miss the entirety of the Clippers’ playoff run last season, which saw the Los Angeles team make the Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Klay Thompson refutes attempts by Serge Ibaka to get an insight into his relationship status.

Klay and Serge share a lot of history, going back to the 2016 Western Conference Finals between the Thunder and the Warriors, where Klay torched OKC in an important Game 6 matchup.

They also met in the NBA Finals 2019 between the Raptors and Warriors, when Serge finally had his revenge on Klay for the earlier loss.

My man @KlayThompson had to answer some difficult questions at the #howhungryareyou kitchen… you don’t want to miss this!! [pic.twitter.com/z2tcvSDPeF](http://pic.twitter.com/z2tcvSDPeF) — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) August 18, 2021

In the video, Serge can be seen saying that he doesn’t know whether Klay is single right now or not, to which Klay replied with – “I don’t know either!”

Clearly, an attempt to avoid publically revealing any details about the matter, but one which will keep the fans guessing for longer! Klay Thompson was previously linked to a couple of Instagram models in the past, but he’s currently suspected to be single.

