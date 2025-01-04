“Took Him Seven More Seasons”: Anthony Davis Hilariously Takes a Dig at LeBron James for Passing Michael Jordan for Most 30-Point Games

Dec 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, and forward Anthony Davis during pregame ceremonies before a game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

LeBron James continues to make history every time he steps on an NBA floor. Last night, as the Hawks came into Crypto.com Arena, James broke the record for the most 30-point performances in the regular season, surpassing Michael Jordan’s tally. He recorded 30 points and eight assists to help the Lakers secure their 20th win of the season.

Anthony Davis, a Chicago native, was asked about LeBron surpassing MJ. “It bothers me,” said Davis jokingly. “But it took him seven more seasons.”

Anthony Davis razzes LeBron James for passing Michael Jordan for the most career 30-point games in NBA history: “… It took him seven more seasons” pic.twitter.com/OJhoeqI8y6 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 4, 2025

After taking his initial dig, Davis shared how he was a James fan growing up.

“I was actually, growing up, I was number one LeBron, that was my area. So, I mean, that’s obviously a hell of an accomplishment.”

He marveled at how much LBJ has achieved in his career. “I think he’s probably number one in everything at this point. But I’ve been here long enough to witness so many accomplishments, man. So I’m definitely grateful to be here, and I just wanna keep stacking.”

This record is yet another feather in a very stacked cap for LeBron James. Playing in his 22nd season, there are very few records in NBA history that do not mention him. However, not all of his record nights have been nights to remember for the team, as AD pointed out after LBJ’s 40,000-point night.

When LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA History, the Lakers suffered a 133-130 loss to the Thunder. Fast-forward to earlier this year, when LBJ eclipsed the 40,000-point mark, the Lakers lost 124-114 to the Nuggets. Thankfully, last night’s record came in a winning cause, as the Lakers secured a 119-102 win over the Hawks.

Some might think that the plethora of achievements and records that LeBron James has under his belt would help solidify his case for GOAT. Charles Barkley isn’t one of them.

Charles Barkley shut down the GOAT debate using LeBron James’ numbers

A few weeks ago, when the Lakers took on the Suns in their NBA Cup group-stage matchup, LeBron James trailed Michael Jordan by 3 30-point games, with MJ sitting at 562 and LBJ having 559. Back then, Charles Barkley made a solid argument about why this should end the GOAT debate right there.

“That’s an amazing stat. Now, I don’t get into the debate about greatness – LeBron has played how many more seasons than Michael Jordan and he’s still behind him? That’s crazy.”

He further continued and said, “Listen, I love LeBron, but for him to be that far behind Michael Jordan and played probably eight more season. Come on, man. Y’all need to stop that.”

Well, Chuck does make a fair point. Michael Jordan set the record at 562 30-point performances after playing 1,072 games in 15 seasons. On the other hand, LeBron James broke the record and set the new benchmark at 563 after having played 1,523 games and in his 22nd season.

That’s 7 more seasons and 451 extra games that LBJ needed to get to the record.