“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Don’t Ever Yell”: ‘Mom Made Pizza Rolls’ Meme Being Recreated By OKC’s Big 3 Gets An Explanation From Jalen Williams

Oct 25, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2), forward Chet Holmgren (7), forward Jalen Williams (8), guard Luguentz Dort (5) and guard Josh Giddey (3) walk on the court during the second half of a basketball game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder solidified their place in the second position on the Western Conference table with a recent overtime win. As hosts, they defeated the Golden State Warriors 138-136 despite a rough start and end to the periods of regulation play. The match thus produced several enthralling moments as the home crowd rejoiced their time in the arena.

Advertisement

One such instance took place in the overtime when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander intercepted a pass from Stephen Curry to kickstart a counter. After dribbling the ball up the court, he passed it to Isaiah Joe in the corner who shot an uncontested three-pointer. It hit the rim before Chet Holmgren gathered the offensive rebound to score and earn a foul in the process.

It spurred a hyped reaction out of the OKC roster as Shai side-hugged Chet before Jalen Williams came into the frame. With all three of the team’s big 3 screaming at the top of their lungs, the moment became a memorable one for the audience. They matched the players’ energies as the Thunder took a 7-point lead with 1:52 minute left on the clock.

Advertisement

Interestingly, it turned out to become a recreation of the infamous ‘Mom Made Pizza Rolls’ meme from the 2010s. The original meme had featured the franchise’s last decade’s stars, Kevin Durant and James Harden. This time around, it consisted of their young big three, displaying the change of times surrounding the organization.

Following the moment, Williams shared his thoughts on the recreation of the meme as the 22-year-old mentioned the influence of Shai. “Shai don’t ever yell. So if Shai’s yelling, I’m screaming too,” the small forward stated after the home win.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrandonRahbar/status/1733342799540400567?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The trio had enough reasons to let their emotions take over them as their performances did all the talking for them. With each of them scoring over 20 points on their own, the Oklahoma organization registered their 14th win of the season. It further proved the rise of the franchise after a few difficult seasons as their players continued to thrive in the current setup.

Advertisement

The rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder

The Canadian star has risen to become a prominent force in the league with time. Averaging 34.7-5.6-6.3 in the regular season, he has emerged as a prime contender for the MVP award. The 25-year-old is enjoying the time of his life as the franchise aims to become the last team standing following its extensive rebuilding phase.

It has allowed the likes of Chet the necessary time to grow as he has established himself as a frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award. That’s why, in the post-match conference, he highlighted the close bond between the squad’s players with a common desire to win. “Everybody on the court really wanted to win that game. That’s just kind of a visualization of it,” he declared reflecting on the overtime moment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BallySportsOK/status/1733347009648595108?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The playoff qualification looks like a definite opportunity for the side at this stage. With consistency getting to have the final say in the coming months, it would be interesting to see how far Thunder goes by the end of the campaign.