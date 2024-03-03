Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Spotted with Elon Musk’s $99,990 ‘CyberTruck’

Tesla’s Cybertruck is a hard vehicle to acquire unless you are among the elites. Only a handful of the wealthiest and most influential people on the planet have that car in their garage at the moment. In that list is Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The young MVP candidate was spotted arriving in the Cybertruck at one of OKC’s home games recently. NBA superstars can afford any car they want, but showing up in a game in one of the most difficult vehicles to cop is quite the flex.

Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t the only superstar athlete to have Tesla’s Cybertruck in his garage. 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and her husband, investor and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, have also been spotted riding in the unique car. Billionaire socialite Kim Kardashian has also been seen driving a Cybertruck on her trip to get her morning coffee.

The Cybertruck’s unique look and stainless steel chassis make it the most unique and in-demand car in the market. The six-seater car can go 0-60 miles in 2.6 seconds. Despite being much bigger than a Porsche 911, the Cybertruck beat the iconic car in a drag race, while towing another Porsche 911, showing its unfathomable speed and power.

Tesla’s Cybertruck is inarguably one of the most fascinating vehicles in the market and is unsurprisingly on the wishlist of almost every A-lister on the planet. Rapper Jay-Z and pop star Beyonce, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lady Gaga, Jay Leno, and Pharrell Williams, are among others who own the luxury vehicle.

Shaquille O’Neal’s dislike of Tesla cars

Shaquille O’Neal‘s car collection features a customized Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Dodge Charger Hellcat, and a customized Range Rover. However, the Hall of Famer does not own a Tesla. He even made his distaste for the company’s cars evident in a video on Instagram. In 2023, Forbes Performance surprised O’Neal with a customized Dodge Charge as a gift. He took the car out for a spin and while on the road, he said,

“Going for all Challengers, all Hellcats, all Camaros, all Ferraris, all Lamborghinis, and the ones that I hate, you god*amn Teslas. Don’t mess with me.”

O’Neal’s problem with Tesla cars is the size. The 7-foot-1-inch, 350-pound behemoth hasn’t found a Tesla car that he could fit inside. He even sent a message to the company’s owner Elon Musk, saying,

“Elon, Wanna Make A Big Boy Tesla?”

The Cybertruck is large enough to fit O’Neal. Perhaps this will be the car that changes the Hall of Famer’s opinion about the company’s cars.