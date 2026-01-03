Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leaves Himself Off OKC Thunder Mount Rushmore for the Star He Was Traded For

2025 was the year of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Canadian superstar had one of the most historic seasons in NBA history, to add the cherry on top, he brought Oklahoma City its first NBA championship. That itself makes him a legend to the franchise and the city. However, Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t see himself atop the team’s Mount Rushmore.

Oklahoma City doesn’t have the allure that the likes of cities such as New York or Los Angeles have. But they have been able to acquire great starpower since the organization’s relocation to OKC. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook famously carried the franchise for the majority of the 2010s.

Westbrook in fact, was synonymous with the franchise at one point. Right now, of course SGA is the face of the franchise, but unlike Westbrook he isn’t a homegrown talent. Not really! He was never drafted by the Thunder and only joined the team as part of a trade following his rookie season. However, to fans, he might as well have been born in the Paycom Center.

“It’s special, really,” Gilgeous-Alexander told to Sports Illustrated. “Once I got here, I saw it on another level. It reminds me of college sports and how fans are so engaged. No matter how bad we’re performing, they’re behind us.”

Gilgeous-Alexander experienced the love and treatment past franchise greats have felt, even while the team was bad. Obviously, that is no longer the case, courtesy of him. But for him, the team was built on the back of veterans and he’s only benefitting from the goodwill they earned.

“Russ, KD, James and Paul George,” he stated when pressed about his Mt. Rushmore.

It isn’t a surprise that Shai listed Westbrook, Durant and James Harden. Those three took the Thunder to their sole Finals appearance before last season. However, the selection of Paul George is a bit of an interesting one, since the Thunder traded him for SGA. It is also worth mentioning that PG didn’t do much as a Thunder.

To his credit, he did finish top three in MVP voting in the 2018-19 season. However, the Thunder never surpassed the first round in his two seasons with the team.

It wouldn’t have been outlandish for SGA to put himself on the shortlist after winning the scoring title, MVP, Finals MVP and a championship. But it can be argued that a little humility goes a long way. Perhaps, when the next generation of superstars are asked for their Mt. Rushmore, SGA will find himself on the list.