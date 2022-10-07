full
MMA Fighter Who Joe Rogan Predicted Could Be Next Greatest Says Daymond Green’s Punching Power Is Superior To: “Half the UFC Roster”

Afnan Chougle
|Fri Oct 07 2022

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s punching power impressed the UFC lightweight star. The latter took a dig at the entire UFC roster. 

The NBA star is lately in the news for all the wrong reasons. He reportedly punched a fellow teammate Jordan Poole during their training session. The video of their altercation has gone viral on the internet. Many fans and celebrities are reacting to it.

Similarly, famous MMA journalist Ariel Helwani also reacted to the video on his official Twitter account. After watching the clip, UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney gave his thoughts on the same.

 

While commenting on Helwani’s tweet McKinney wrote, “Draymond has a better punch and follow through than half the ufc roster lol.” 

‘T-Wrecks’ is a product of the Dana White Contender Series. He has made a name for himself in the MMA community with his stunning performances. Although McKinney lost one of the four UFC bouts, he managed to impress the veteran UFC commentator, Joe Rogan.

What did Joe Rogan say about the lightweight star?

The 55-year-old MMA enthusiast has been in the sport for over a decade now. Thus, he has vast knowledge about it. Rogan was always fascinated by great fighters, and he saw the same thing in McKinney.

 

During one of the episodes of his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator talked highly about McKinney. He has the real chance of being one of the greatest. Real chance. That dude is a storm. He is a storm. When he comes at you guns blazing in the beginning of the fight. Holy sh*t,” Rogan said.

So far, ‘T-Wrecks’ has had an amazing UFC run. He has secured three wins under his name and all came via a finish. However, there is still a lot for him to achieve in the sport.

Do you guys agree with Rogan? What are your thoughts on Daymond’s altercation video?

 

