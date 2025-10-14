Shai-Gilgeous Alexander Sheds Light on Wearing Only Vintage or Rare Fits

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts before the game against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Over the past few seasons, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports. His notoriety isn’t only due to his talent on the court but also the statements he makes away from basketball. The reigning NBA MVP has a keen eye for fashion and speaks the sartorial language.

Ask any NBA player who is the best-dressed in the association, and there’s a good chance Gilgeous-Alexander makes the top of that list. The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar has embodied fashion as his form of self-expression. His stellar outfits have also helped him build quite a large fan base even outside basketball.

As a result, designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Canada Goose and many others have sought collaborations with the Canadian star. However, SGA won’t accept any deal regarding fashion. He has a meticulous taste when it comes to clothes, and it stems from his overall personality.

“Rarity and personality are the biggest things I look for in clothes,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in a recent interview with GQ Sports.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s hunt for exclusive clothing doesn’t come from a prideful mindset. Instead, he adores being able to own a curated piece with a meaningful story behind it. That can’t typically be found in brands that create large amounts of clothing.

This would also explain why the Los Angeles-based brand Chrome Hearts is one of SGA’s favorites. It’s probably also why he loves his vintage clothes.

“You can find a pair of pants with a sun fade from 40 years ago that you just can’t re-create in the factory,” Gilgeous-Alexander revealed. “And they fit a certain way, and they have a lining on the inside that they don’t make anymore,” he added.

This ideology has notably influenced Gilgeous-Alexander’s business model with Converse. The release of his first signature shoe, the Shai 001, was adapted to create a modern performance basketball apparel that people would want to wear in a casual manner.

Fashion will always be a part of Gilgeous-Alexander’s life in the same way basketball is. The three-time All-NBA member still has plenty of years left to dominate the league. Needless to say, we can’t wait to see how what new innovation he brings to his fashion sense in those years to come.