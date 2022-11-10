With $620 Million to His Name, Magic Johnson Knew How to Live It Up in Europe With Wife Cookie

Apr 27, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers partner Magic Johnson (right) and wife Cookie Johnson attend the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The life of a former NBA player is a glamorous one, to say the least. Just ask Magic Johnson whose net worth of $620 million has allowed him to live a lavish life.

However, his lavish lifestyle didn’t come easy. Johnson had to work hard both on and off the court. As a basketball player and a businessman for 43 years.

Having put so much effort into his career, Magic would need a break from time to time. So what did he do? Vacation to Europe for the past 31 years.

Also Read: Robert Horry Recalls What He Learned After Going 1v1 Against Magic Johnson During Lakers Tryout

Magic Johnson has been visiting Europe for the past 31 years and still can’t get enough of it

When one has had a career as successful as that of Magic Johnson’s, it is only right that one treat themselves to a getaway now and then. Well, for the Laker legend that getaway is Europe.

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe, Magic revealed that he has been frequenting Europe along with his wife Cookie for the past 31 years.

The five-time NBA Champion revealed just how much he loves the continent. Initially, the two would vacation for three weeks there, but their infatuation grew to the extent that they now spend more than a month in Europe whenever they visit.

It would seem the couple venture all across Europe and don’t have one particular spot. Then again, with the money the Hall of Famer has, it wouldn’t be much of an expense.

Magic is yet to invest in a European sports team

As a businessman, Magic Johnson has several investments. He is worth an impressive $620 million. This includes the sporting world as well. The former NBA superstar has made large investments in both the LA Dodgers and LAFC.

I want to share with the world Cookie and I are champions again!! Wowwww, what a game! I’m so proud of our players, MVP John McCarthy, Head Coach Steve Cherundolo and his entire staff, my business partners and fellow owners, and the entire organization. @LAFC pic.twitter.com/pnDXodcUou — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 6, 2022

His investment in LAFC is particularly interesting, as it is a prominent soccer team. Seeing how popular the sport is in Europe perhaps it’s only a matter of time before Magic invests in a European team, and his five-week visits get extended.

Also read: “I need to learn to flop or something”: LeBron James is Irate With the Lack of Foul Calls