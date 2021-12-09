“The first time I met Michael Jordan, it was just like he’s a real person” Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum shared his experience meeting the GOAT for the first time

The Boston Celtics All-Star, Jayson Tatum was signed by the Jordan brand in 2019 for the signature shoes in his second season in the NBA.

In the 2017 NBA draft, it was very clear that Jayson Tatum was the most NBA-ready prospect in the entire Draft Class. That’s why the Boston Celtics drafted him for the 3rd overall pick.

By far Tatum has proved his worth in the league as he is now a 2-times All-Star. But to be signed by the Jordan brand, they need the final approval of Michael Jordan himself.

It is a big deal for any NBA player to be associated with the Jordan brand. The list of NBA players signed by this brand is pretty remarkable as it consists of players like Luka Doncic, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, and more.

In a recent Knuckeheads podcast, Tatum shared his experience regarding the time when MJ met him regarding his brand. Tatum said “When I finally got to meet Jordan for the first time, it was just like he’s a real person”

The significance of Jordan Brand for Jayson Tatum and others

Jordan Brand is a signature shoe and athletic wear collection owned and created by the legend Michael Jordan. In 1984, Nike signed a rookie Jordan under its banner and created his signature Jordan Brand line.

The Jordan brand is one of the most profitable collections to Nike. By this year’s May end, the brand ramped up revenue by 31% resulting in a whopping $4.7 Billion.

By signing promising talent like Jayson Tatum, Luka, Zion Williamson, and more, MJ is making sure the brand does not flutter out, and keeps giving returns.

Despite retiring in 2003, MJ holds the Biggest NBA signature shoe deal in 2021 with a $150 million deal. The second one on the list is LeBron James with a deal of about $32 Million.

The “Jumpman” logo of Air Jordan is still one of the most iconic logos in NBA culture and history. Celebrities have been using the Air Jordans to ramp up their style quotient over the years.