“Much Harder for Me to Make All-Defensive Teams!”: Draymond Green Gives Props to Victor Wembanyama, Thompson Twins for Defensive Mentality

Recently, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Detroit Pistons, a one-sided matchup that ended in the Dubs’ favor 109-120. That aside, this was an intriguing game for Green, who got to face off against one of the more highly touted rookies from the NBA Draft, Ausar Thompson.

On paper, this isn’t exactly an exciting match-up. However, after the game, Green had nothing but high praise for Thompson in his press conference. In fact, he praised a couple of well-known rookies, including Ausar’s twin brother Amen Thompson and the No.1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama.

In particular, Green was ecstatic about the effort these rookies put into defense. He admired them, claiming most rookies look to get their shot off. But the likes of the Thompson twins and Wemby are making it difficult for him to continue being an All-Defensive player. “I feel a way about the Thompson twins and Wemby because those guys are making it much harder for me to continue to make All-Defensive teams,” said Green.

Dray also had good things to say about his own rookies. Following the draft, the Warriors brought Tyrese Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski into the fold. The jury is still out on their potential, but with the right training, they could become serviceable NBA players.

Clearly, this draft has made a great impression on Green. And, while it is still early days, he has high expectations of some of them. Hopefully, they can live up to the bar he has set for them.

Draymond Green hasn’t faced off against Victor Wembanyama just yet

Draymond Green knows firsthand what Amen and Ausar Thompson are capable of. He recently took on the latter and went up against the former when the Warriors took on the Houston Rockets in the third game of the season. Safe to say, he was impressed by both of them.

However, he has yet to take on the most hyped-up prospect in NBA history. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have surprised many, especially given how incredible Wemby has been. As such, Green is looking forward to taking on the Frenchman and has been keeping tabs on all of his performances.

It certainly will make for an interesting match-up. They will go head-to-head for the first time on the 24th of November as part of the In-Season Tournament. There, Green will be hoping to strut his stuff and show Wemby why he is an eight-time All-Defensive team player, as well as a Defensive Player of the Year.

Either way, it will be fun to see how Wembanyama handles himself against a pro like Green. It will be a tough task for sure, but he will have to overcome it if he hopes to become one of the greatest of all time.