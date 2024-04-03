Victor Wembanyama Makes NBA History, Joins Spurs Legend as 2nd Player Ever on Exclusive List

The latest endeavors of Victor Wembanyama created history for the San Antonio Spurs. The Frenchman recently matched the franchise legend Tim Duncan‘s rookie season record of over 1400 points and 700 rebounds. This served as an extension of his brilliance as the 20-year-old became the second player ever on the exclusive list.

The situation circled the latest display of the NBA rookie against the Denver Nuggets. As per ESPN, Wembanyama recorded a double-double of 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists in the game. It extended his tally for the campaign total to 1,420 points, 706 rebounds, and 248 assists, per StatMuse.

This accomplishment has edged him closer to Duncan’s rookie season record while also joining him on the list. The Big Fundamental had put the NBA on notice in the 1997/98 season while registering a total of 1,731 points, and 977 rebounds as per StatMuse. 26 years later, Wemby has reached within close proximity of the milestone, as per Jordan Howenstine.

Victor Wembanyama has seen himself compared to Tim Duncan for some time now. However, while many had little doubt that he would live up to his potential, not many expected for his name to flash alongside the Spurs legend’s so soon. Perhaps this is only a sign of the success to come San Antonio’s way before long.

As for Duncan, his efforts landed him the 1998 ROTY award while laying the foundation for his greatness. Interestingly, Wemby remains on a similar track as he has emerged as the frontrunner for the 2024 ROTY award. The Spurs have undoubtedly found the new face for their franchise as the rest of the NBA stays cautious of what he could become.

The record-shattering season of Victor Wembanyama continues

A few days ago, the 7ft 4″ sensation caught the attention of the NBA community. On 27th March 2024, Wemby reached the milestone of registering 300 stocks (221 blocks and 79 steals) during the rookie season. In the process, he became the second player ever to do so after Shaquille O’Neal in the 1992/1993 season.

Just two days later, Wemby matched another achievement of Diesel. As per Basketball Reference, the latter was the only rookie ever to record 40 points and 20 rebounds in a game following his 16th February 1993 display for the Orlando Magic. After registering 40 points, and 20 rebounds against the New York Knicks, as per NBA.com, Wemby tied with Shaq on the list.

These accomplishments hint toward his potential greatness in the coming years. However, his endeavors must first result in the winning cause of the team. With the franchise dealing with mediocrity in recent times, the fans hope for a turnaround while showcasing faith in Wemby.