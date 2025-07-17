Shannon Sharpe Lauds Shaquille O’Neal’s Fierce Loyalty Amid Angel Reese Incident

Don’t let the fact that Shaquille O’Neal played for six different teams fool you. The four-time NBA champion is an extremely loyal individual. Just look at how he’s defended Angel Reese. Former NFL star Robert Griffin III made controversial comments about Reese, which O’Neal didn’t take kindly to. Shannon Sharpe has joined the fray to applaud O’Neal’s devotion.

O’Neal isn’t a stranger to feuds, but he doesn’t actively pursue conflict. He learned his lesson from his beef with Kobe Bryant, which sacrificed years of potential friendship that he won’t get back.

That doesn’t mean he avoids conflict entirely. O’Neal will stand up for himself and those close to him when he sees fit. RGIII attempted to condemn a hateful post toward Reese, which featured the Chicago Sky star as a monkey, but his approach added more fuel to the fire. O’Neal addressed it quite swiftly.

“RGIII, tweet another monkey post about my girl, Angel Reese, I’m going to punch you in your f****** face,” Shaq said on Off the Record. “It’s enough. Like, I don’t usually do stuff like this, but just stop it, bro. You got your job; you got your podcast. Leave my Angel Reese alone.”

Shaq has a close relationship with Reese and views her as an extended daughter. They also hold close ties to Reebok, as Reese became the first big name O’Neal and the brand recruited to their new and improved basketball department. O’Neal would go the extra mile for her.

Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson evaluated the situation on Nightcap. The Denver Broncos legend urged O’Neal not to resort to violence, advising him, “Shaq, don’t punch the man in the face.” However, Sharpe understands that O’Neal’s warning only comes from a place of love.

“If Shaq is for you, you can’t do no wrong. Shaq is a big, fun-loving guy, but he’s a loyal guy. When he likes somebody or he rocks with you, he rocks with you to the end,” Sharpe proclaimed.

There’s a reason Shaq holds certain people in higher regard than others. Despite his constant bickering with Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA, he’s loyal to Barkley, since it’s reciprocated. Barkley fought on behalf of O’Neal during ESPN’s negotiations with the crew regarding the show.

Reese has shown loyalty to O’Neal by joining Reebok when she could’ve signed with more established sneaker brands like Nike or Adidas. As a result, he rewarded her with a signature shoe and will ride for her at any time. It doesn’t matter if the person standing in his way is a former NFL player.