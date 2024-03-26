Kevin Love Shows Love to Domantas Sabonis for ‘Incredible’ Double-Double Streak

Credits: Jan 31, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) dunks the basketball against Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings 108-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers witnessed Domantas Sabonis creating history. With his 11-point, 13-rebound,10-assist performance, Sabonis records his 54th consecutive double-double, setting a new NBA record. After being dethroned by the Kings center, Kevin Love took to X (formerly “Twitter”) and congratulated the “new double-double king”.

Back in the 2010-2011 season, Kevin Love recorded 53 straight double-doubles, the longest streak at the time since the 1976 merger. Having lodged 67 double-doubles in the 70 games that he’s played, Domantas Sabonis surpassed Love tonight.

Immediately after Domas lodged the double-double, Kevin Love quote retweeted a post by the Sacramento Kings’ official account. Congratulating the European, the 2016 NBA champ also implied that Sabonis wouldn’t slow down following the historic 54th double-double.

And counting…!!! Congrats to the new Double-Double

During the on-court postgame interview, as expected, the Latvian was asked about surpassing Love. Answering the same, Sabonis revealed being honored to surpass the “future Hall-Of-Famer”.

“It’s awesome, you know. It’s an honor to be on a list like that. Kevin Love’s a future Hall-Of-Famer and to surpass his record it’s awesome,” Sabonis said.

Domantas Sabonis is also leading the league with 25 triple-doubles, per Statmuse. And with tonight’s triple-double, the 6ft 10” star has led the Kings to move out of the play-in tournament territory – the 6th spot of the Western Conference standings.

Currently averaging 20 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, per NBA.com, Sabonis has been a huge part of the Kings’ success. Going ahead, with hopes to make a deep run in the postseason, the duo of De’Aaron Fox and Sabonis will be required to perform at an elite level.