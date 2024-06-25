Shannon Sharpe’s Only Expectation From JJ Redick is to Get Lakers a Championship

Taking over the Los Angeles Lakers head coach job has put JJ Redick under immense pressure. In Lakers’ land, it is all about ‘championship or bust’ now. After their rivals, the Boston Celtics, passed them in the total championships, the itch to win it all has grown even further. Moreover, Redick might be aware that he was taking the reins of a franchise where titleless head coaches are replaced in a jiffy. Shannon Sharpe also believes that Redick’s Lakers HC tenure will be under the pump from the jump.

Sharpe pointed out that overall, the Lakers have 32 Finals appearances and on 17 of those, they have lifted the NBA championship. Naturally, if the Lakers fall short of the title one more time, fans will rip Redick to shreds. On ‘First Take‘, Sharpe stated,

“If you’re the head coach of the Lakers or the Celtics, the expectation is a championship. The Lakers have been to 32 finals, they have won 17… When you coach the Purple & Gold, the expectations are through the roof.”

.@ShannonSharpe says it's championship or bust for the Lakers

Sharpe added that Redick might have been aware that his first head coaching job was one of the hardest if not the hardest assignments in the league. With two All-NBA level players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he will have no excuse if he falls short with them. Several prominent sports voices have spoken about JJ Redick taking up an unforgiving job.

Is JJ Redick walking into the lion’s den?



Shannon Sharpe’s ESPN colleague, Michael Wilbon also warned JJ Redick about the Lakers HC job. As per him, the Lakers fans have a short memory and an egoistic demeanor, which puts immense pressure on their head coach.

He recalled how Darvin Ham got fired despite leading the team to a Western Conference Finals in 2023. And as a rookie head coach, Redick will have to counter over-the-top expectations throughout his tenure. On Pardon the Interruption, Wilbon expressed,

“They[Lakers fans] are the most arrogant fanbase, the most unrealistic fanbase.. JJ Redick has no experience as a coach.. There have been veteran coaches who got run out of town like Darvin Ham just did, who go to a Conference Finals the previous year. They don’t remember what happened this morning, much less a year ago, so he walks into the lion’s den”

Sharpe and Wilbon are spot-on when delving into the 39-year-old’s tricky beginnings to a head coaching career. The Lakers fanbase is critical to the point where it can break someone’s spirit. The LA media also puts a ton of pressure on the Lakers’ helmsman, but Redick has shown that he has the aptitude and the hunger to succeed at the highest level.

However, to expect a championship from a 39-year-old rookie head coach, especially in the ever-evolving Western Conference climate, is a stretch. The Lakers faithful might have to exercise a bit of patience around their new HC.