“I Don’t Think Russell Wilson Is a First Ballot”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Weigh In on Russ’ Hall of Fame Chances

Russell Wilson today looks nothing like the quarterback who once starred for the Seahawks. Remember when he and Peyton Manning were the only NFL playmakers to have recorded 30+ passing TDs and a 100.0+ passer rating in three consecutive seasons? But after he moved to Denver in 2022, Wilson became a shadow of himself.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old quarterback delivered two of the worst seasons of his career in the Mile High City, leading to his release in March 2024. He then had a brief stint with the Steelers, starting strong but struggling with inconsistency, which ultimately led to his departure after the 2024 season. Now, as the 2025 season approaches, Wilson has signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, aiming to revitalize his career.

Amid these professional challenges of late, discussions about Wilson’s legacy have intensified, with many wondering how his post-Seattle era affects his Hall of Fame prospects. However, while doubt lingers for some, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson isn’t among them.

On an episode of Nightcap, Johnson expressed confidence in Russell Wilson’s eventual induction in Canton, emphasizing that his past achievements cannot be undone. “He’s making it regardless. I mean, what he’s done in the past, you can’t undo that,”​ the analyst said.

Shannon Sharpe, however, offered a more measured perspective. While acknowledging Wilson’s impressive career statistics, Sharpe expressed skepticism about his first-ballot induction chances. He remarked, “I don’t think Russ is a first ballot. That’s reserved for (someone like) Aaron Rodgers and for Mahomes, when [they] retire.”

Sharpe elaborated, noting that Wilson has over 300 touchdowns and is approaching 50,000 passing yards, but emphasized that these figures might not suffice for immediate recognition.​ Eli Manning had similar stats—along with one more Super Bowl—but he wasn’t inducted in his first year of eligibility either.

However, what’s made Russ stand out from his peers has always been his running game and how accurate he was with it. For instance, no one apart from Wilson has recorded 40,000+ passing yards and 5,000+ rushing yards in their career.

But that said, one also cannot ignore his recent struggles, as they have cast shadows over his once-certain path to Canton. So, as Unc aptly summarized, “It’s gonna be very, very interesting to see.”​

This further makes the 2025 NFL season all the more crucial for Russell Wilson. All eyes will be on his performance with the Giants. A resurgence could not only redefine his career but also solidify his place among the league’s all-time greats. Conversely, continued challenges might further complicate his Hall of Fame aspirations.