“Shaq Diesel Said If I Dunked on Him He Got Something Special”: 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal Promised to Get 5’9 Nate Robinson Back 13 Years Ago

In the NBA world, dunking on someone in any capacity is akin to public humiliation. However, when one dunks on a player taller than them, the embarrassment can go to unforeseen levels for the victim. Standing at 7ft 1” and gifted with generational athleticism, Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t had to suffer this fate a lot. However, 5ft 9” Nate Robinson never let that stop him before his attempt 13 years ago. In fact, on two separate occasions, Robinson absolutely humiliated Shaq by slam dunking on him. Fortunately for the world, they were both recorded for fans everywhere to appreciate.

Despite his 19-year career in the NBA, Shaq has only been dunked on thrice. As per O’Neal himself, each of these dunks was performed by different people, with one of them being the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Shaquille O’Neal got dunked on twice by Nate Robinson

Shaquille O’Neal and Nate Robinson were close teammates during their time with the Boston Celtics. During the 2010-2011 NBA season, they did a multitude of things together. As footage proves, one of the most prominent things they did was to prank each other.

Nate knew that given Shaq’s size, he takes pride in being near-impossible to dunk on. So, during a Celtics practice session, he decided to embarrass the big man while someone was recording. Take a look at it in this YouTube clip posted by the NBA below.

“Shaq Diesel said if I dunked on him, he got something special for me,” Robinson said before dunking on Shaq, who had his back turned toward him. The dunk took the 7’1 giant by surprise, but he immediately started chasing Robinson after that.

Fortunately for Robinson, he escaped. To Shaq’s credit, he let his teammate land safely on the ground despite the disrespect. However, the kindness he showed did not stop Robinson from doing it again, this time on the set of ‘Uncle Drew’ some eight years later. Watch how Robinson did it in the YouTube clip by ESPN below.

Evidently, Nate Robinson is not a man who fears death. After all, despite standing at 5ft 9”, he is picking battles with a 7ft 1” behemoth. However, to his credit, he did accomplish the goal he set out to achieve, giving the internet priceless moments many likely wouldn’t believe unless they saw it themselves.

Shaq commented on the most disrespectful NBA dunk of all time

What may not come as a surprise is that it is Shaquille O’Neal who has the most disrespectful NBA dunk of all time. The big man was beyond a menace during his time with the LA Lakers. With his confidence at a high, when he saw only Chris Dudley guarding him, Shaq felt slighted. So, with all of his might behind it, O’Neal decided to slam one on Dudley. Take a look at the YouTube clip by ‘SATV’ below to see it happen.

Years later, the Lakers legend decided to talk about what led up to the dunk, and why he dunked it so hard in the first place. Admittedly, his answer is not one that his most high-profile victim would appreciate, as you can read about it here.