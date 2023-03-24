“Motherf**kers Aren’t Doubling Me”: Shaquille O’Neal On How Chris Dudley Disrespected Him Leading To An Iconic Poster

Shaquille O’Neal always regretted never passing up Wilt Chamberlain in regular season points. He believes that if he had done so, he would be considered the most dominant player of all time. However, since he never did, he concedes to ‘The Big Dipper’.

Him doing this however, doesn’t change the fact that millions of NBA fans still believe that Shaq is indeed the ‘M.D.E’. Given that he played in a much more competitive and athletically gifted era when compared to Wilt, giving him the nod for most dominant ever.

‘The Big Aristotle’ has had numerous Herculean feats on NBA hardwood where it was clear that he was showcasing just how dominant he can be. Perhaps the one play that showed that to its highest extent was when he humiliated Chris Dudley.

Shaq’s disrespectful poster on Chris Dudley

Shaquille O’Neal has had some incredibly disrespectful posters in his career. However, none hold a candle to what he did to the Knicks’ Chris Dudley. During a game between the Knicks and the Lakers, Shaq backed down Dudley and after a couple dribbles, stuffed a two-handed jam over him.

What differentiates this dunk from all of his other dunks was the fact that he nearly rode Chris’s back and then pushed him over. Was this excessive from Shaq? Yes. Was it enjoyable? Also, yes. Seeing that kind of competitive vigor out on NBA hardwood is also a welcome sight to witness.

Dudley, as expected, didn’t take to lightly to this form of disrespect and would go on to chuck the ball at Shaq, leading to a bit of a scuffle. The refs would get involved and the game would continue. O’Neal however, had a reason for why he did something so drastic to the Knicks center.

Shaquille O’Neal on why he did what he did to Chris Dudley

Shaquille O’Neal knew he was a hard man to stop one-on-one. Doubling him or resorting to ‘Hack-a-Shaq’ was all that defenses had to do to try to contain a prime Shaq. So, when the Knicks decided to not double him, he felt as though he was being slighted by them.

“When I got the ball, and I’m looking, you motherf**kers aren’t doubling me. I take that as a sign of disrespect. You better double, triple me. I take it as a sign of disrespect,” said O’Neal.

