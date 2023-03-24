HomeSearch

“Motherf**kers Aren’t Doubling Me”: Shaquille O’Neal On How Chris Dudley Disrespected Him Leading To An Iconic Poster

Samir Mehdi
|Published 24/03/2023

“Motherf**kers Aren’t Doubling Me”: Shaquille O’Neal On How Chris Dudley Disrespected Him Leading To An Iconic Poster

Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Dudley
Credit: Google Images and USA Today Sports

Shaquille O’Neal always regretted never passing up Wilt Chamberlain in regular season points. He believes that if he had done so, he would be considered the most dominant player of all time. However, since he never did, he concedes to ‘The Big Dipper’. 

Him doing this however, doesn’t change the fact that millions of NBA fans still believe that Shaq is indeed the ‘M.D.E’. Given that he played in a much more competitive and athletically gifted era when compared to Wilt, giving him the nod for most dominant ever. 

‘The Big Aristotle’ has had numerous Herculean feats on NBA hardwood where it was clear that he was showcasing just how dominant he can be. Perhaps the one play that showed that to its highest extent was when he humiliated Chris Dudley.

Also read: Despite Being Involved in $32 Billion FTX Scandal, Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out Jake Paul For His Illegal Crypto Activities

Shaq’s disrespectful poster on Chris Dudley 

Shaquille O’Neal has had some incredibly disrespectful posters in his career. However, none hold a candle to what he did to the Knicks’ Chris Dudley. During a game between the Knicks and the Lakers, Shaq backed down Dudley and after a couple dribbles, stuffed a two-handed jam over him. 

What differentiates this dunk from all of his other dunks was the fact that he nearly rode Chris’s back and then pushed him over. Was this excessive from Shaq? Yes. Was it enjoyable? Also, yes. Seeing that kind of competitive vigor out on NBA hardwood is also a welcome sight to witness.

Dudley, as expected, didn’t take to lightly to this form of disrespect and would go on to chuck the ball at Shaq, leading to a bit of a scuffle. The refs would get involved and the game would continue. O’Neal however, had a reason for why he did something so drastic to the Knicks center. 

Shaquille O’Neal on why he did what he did to Chris Dudley 

Shaquille O’Neal knew he was a hard man to stop one-on-one. Doubling him or resorting to ‘Hack-a-Shaq’ was all that defenses had to do to try to contain a prime Shaq. So, when the Knicks decided to not double him, he felt as though he was being slighted by them. 

“When I got the ball, and I’m looking, you motherf**kers aren’t doubling me. I take that as a sign of disrespect. You better double, triple me. I take it as a sign of disrespect,” said O’Neal.

Also read: “Jeanie Buss Was Pushing Her Dad”: Having Paid Shaquille O’Neal $166 M, Jerry Buss Denied 7ft 1″ Legend’s Return to LA

Share this article
About the author
Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi is an NBA Editor at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

Read more from Samir Mehdi