“Shaq is Going to Take Away His Girls”: Shaquille O’Neal Looks Back On Intimidating Gorillas Everywhere He Goes

Shaquille O’Neal‘s imposing physique intimidated every basketball player who had the misfortune of lining up across from him during his time in the NBA. However, the Hall of Famer revealed that along with humans, gorillas are also threatened by him. On an episode of the Big Podcast with Shaq, O’Neal said:

“I’ve been to every zoo in the world and every time I go to the gorilla section, they look at me like, ‘Hey man, where your fur at? What am I doing in here and you are out there?’ They always go crazy when they see me.”

O’Neal’s co-hosts burst into laughter as they were left in complete disbelief at his statement. He then called Ron Macgill, Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens’ communications director, to back his claim. O’Neal asked him to tell his podcast co-hosts about the gorilla’s behavior when the retired basketball star walks by its enclosure. Macgill said:

“[The gorilla] gets intimidated and he looks at Shaq and thinks that Shaq is going to take away his girls. He knows who’s the boss.”

That said, O’Neal had already proven his claim in 2016 with a clip he shared on Facebook. In his video, while the gorilla in the enclosure was initially laid back, they excitedly rushed to the door as soon as they saw the 7’1″ behemoth.

Gorillas are among the most freakishly powerful beings in the animal kingdom. A full-grown silverback gorilla is allegedly more powerful than 20 adult humans combined. However, O’Neal is no ordinary human. He ripped off rims and broke backboards without even trying when he dunked. Anyone who dared block him when he attempted a dunk ended up in the stands with bruises. So, given his stature and fierce strength, it is indeed wise for even an animal as powerful as a gorilla to stay wary of O’Neal.

Shaquille O’Neal’s wild Miami party with wild animals

Shaquille O’Neal lives life to the fullest and pushes himself to achieve improbable dreams every other day. In his biography titled ‘Shaq Uncut,’ the three-time Finals MVP revealed the story of one of the wildest parties he ever had. He wrote:

“I used to take my kids to the zoo once a week, and I got to be friendly with the owner. I convinced him to let me have a zoo party, and he brought all the animals to the house. When people drove up, there were the lions and tigers out in the front driveway in their cages so people could take pictures with them.”

O’Neal revealed that friendlier animals, like camels and elephants, roamed freely on his property during the party. The guests were expected to fend off for themselves and revel in the wildest experience they likely ever had.

O’Neal’s antics are often legendary. However, convincing a zoo owner to let wild animals be an attraction at his child’s birthday party was impressive, even by his own lofty standings.