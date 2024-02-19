How Many Points Did Damian Lillard Have Tonight and Other FAQs About the Bucks Star’s All-Star Performance

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Eastern Conference guard Damian Lillard (0) of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after making a three point basket from half court against the Western Conference All-Stars during the third quarter in the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Points 39 Assists 6 3-Pointers Made 11 3-Pointers Attempted 23 Rebounds 3 FG% 53.8%

Damian Lillard grabbed headlines after winning the NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest on Saturday. However, the Milwaukee Bucks star one-upped his own showing on Sunday to record a dominant 39-point performance in the highest-scoring game in NBA All-Star history. Courtesy of Lillard’s strong showing, the Eastern Conference stars defeated the West 211-186 in what turned out to be an absolute bucket fest.

Damian Lillard kept the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd in Indianapolis on their toes with his scoring rampage. Let’s now take a closer look at his MVP-caliber performance.

How Many Points Did Damian Lillard Have Tonight?

Damian Lillard had 39 points in the East-vs-West clash on Sunday. The veteran guard had earned a starter spot as the Eastern Conference PG this year. He made the most of this opportunity and tallied the second-highest score of the contest, shooting 53.8% from the floor.

The All-Star game is notorious for players not putting much effort on the defensive side of the floor. Taking advantage of the holes in the West’s defense, Lillard managed to put up some big numbers quite easily.

What was Damian Lillard’s FG% during the All-Star Game?

Lillard attempted 26 field goals during his 28 minutes on the floor and converted 14 of them. That takes his FG% to 53.8%.

How many three-pointers did Damian Lillard make during the All-Star Game?

Dame Dolla is widely hailed as the best three-point shooter in the league after Steph Curry. Lillard went into Sunday’s contest with all the confidence in the world after putting on a deep shooting clinic on Saturday in the “Starry” 3-point contest.

In the All-Star game, Lillard attempted a staggering 23 three-pointers. He made 11 of them, which means that he shot 47.8% from beyond the arc.

How many assists did Damian Lillard register during the ASG?

Lillard didn’t shirk his playmaking responsibilities in his attempt to score more points. The 33-year-old had six assists in the game.

Did Damian Lillard win the MVP for All-Star Game 2024?

Damian Lillard did win the MVP of the All-Star game for leading the East to a 25-point victory. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 50 points in the contest but missed out on the award after his side’s losing effort.

On the other hand, Lillard made history by becoming the first NBA player ever to win the All-Star Game MVP and the Three-Point contest the same year.