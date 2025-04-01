“Shaq Is On A Beach”: Candace Parker Refuses To Make Excuses For Shaquille O’Neal No-Showing On TNT

Tonight’s NBA on TNT coverage featured the normal crew of Adam Lefkoe, Candace Parker, and Vince Carter, but with one big piece missing. Shaquille O’Neal was not on-site for the broadcast. Lefkoe shared that the Diesel was dealing with travel issues because of bad weather, but Parker wasn’t interested in “making excuses for that dude.”

Advertisement

“I flew from LA,” said an annoyed Parker. “Come on, Shaq,” she added, an indication that the four-time NBA Champion was actually playing hooky on purpose. Carter jumped in and revealed that he “flew in from Philly,” and like Parker, was able to travel without issue.

Lefkoe then suggested that the crew attempt to figure out where “Chocolate Chip” could be in the world. Parker had her answer locked and loaded.

“Shaq is on a beach,” Parker claimed. The crew then shared a funny photo of The Diesel’s head photoshopped onto someone pumping gas at a random gas station. “Naw, he’s not at the gas station. When was the last time he pumped his own gas?” asked the WNBA legend.

Lefkoe, who is the co-host on Shaq’s podcast, did suggest that the big man would take pride in pumping his own gas.

Shaq didn't get the memo about our Monday night double-header 😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/akmzqXvMFP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 31, 2025

As funny as it is, the Shaq-Fu Master does have a reputation for being late to his NBA on TNT duties. In 2022, he was famously called out by Kenny Smith, who gave the now 53-year-old legend a death stare. Shaq’s response?

“We started at 6:30. I was here at 6:29, so technically I wasn’t late,” he stated. He clearly didn’t appreciate being put on notice on TV and gave Kenny a death stare right back. “I’ll put these paws on you,” he told Smith.

That wasn’t the first time Shaq has been called out for being tardy

Kenny wasn’t the only person to ever stand up to The Diesel for his inability to keep time. Ernie Johnson did an interview on the Dan Patrick show earlier this year and spoke about a time he gave Shaq the business for being late. Apparently, Shaq got so hurt by the remark that Ernie had to “smooth things over.”

There have been a couple of times when he’ll get a little sensitive. I don’t know how mad he’ll get, but he’ll clam up a little bit, and then you’re pulling teeth,” Johnson told Patrick, pulling the curtain back on O’Neal’s macho persona.

It’s actually sort of nice to see a sensitive Shaq. Someone who isn’t always playing the Superman role and acknowledges when he’s in the wrong. Just show up on time, big man. Your analysis, although unconventional, is a big reason people watch.