Basketball

“To be honest?! I’m 6’11, I’m not 7’1, I just played like I was”: Shaquille O’Neal admits the truth about his height after keeping it a secret for decades

"To be honest?! I’m not 7’1, I’m 6’11, I just played like I was 7’1": Shaquille O’Neal admits the truth about his height after keeping it a secret for decades
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"The big winners of the first two races are F1 fans"- McLaren boss Andreas Seidl lauds the positive changes brought about in Formula 1 cars in 2022
Next Article
"Poori body ko goosebumps aa gaye": Tilak Varma's father thinks back to shivering and crying after Mumbai Indians bought son for INR 1.7 crore during IPL 2022 auction
NBA Latest Post
"To be honest?! I’m not 7’1, I’m 6’11, I just played like I was 7’1": Shaquille O’Neal admits the truth about his height after keeping it a secret for decades
“To be honest?! I’m 6’11, I’m not 7’1, I just played like I was”: Shaquille O’Neal admits the truth about his height after keeping it a secret for decades

“The 7-foot-1 Giant” was a hoax used for Shaquille O’Neal, the Lakers big man accepts…