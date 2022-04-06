“Charles Barkley and Shaq had predicted Lakers missing playoffs in March”: NBA legends had a premonition about the Lakers’ disastrous season

Charles Barkley and Shaq both called the Lakers missing the play-in tournament all the way back in March. We think we need their crystal ball.

Former players have the best understanding of the game. While they may come up with some bizarre takes every now and then, their general takes are very accurate.

They understand team dynamics, opponents, schedules, and time management. A lot of analysts might have had hopes for the Lakers this season, two legends thought otherwise.

Shaq and Chuck saw this coming!

The Hall of Famers predicted the Lakers missing out on the play-in tournament all the way back in March.

Chuck & @SHAQ called the Lakers missing the play-in tournament a month ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/V1BQiDiQCi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 6, 2022

“The Pelicans will make the play-in games and the Lakers will not!” Shaq chimed on the show after taking one glance at the teams’ remaining games.

“Put me on that one too Ernie!” Charles Barkley also chimed in. Both the big men were in consensus about the Lakers’ play-in chances. They both said it would be hard for them to make the play-in, and forget the playoffs.

Chuck adds that they might even fall to the 11th seed.

Just a month later, their predictions have come true. The Los Angeles Lakers are officially out of playoff contention.

Charles Barkley and his insane run of “Guarantees!”

Chuck has been on a roll. This is not the first time one of his outlandish predictions has come through. In fact, he has successfully called the last four championship games.

What next for the Chuckster? Guess we have to tune into NBA on TNT to find out. Whatever his prediction, there is a good chance it might come true.

Championship Chuck 🤑🏆 pic.twitter.com/FSBuYB5MLJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 5, 2022

