“Shaq, why you out here eating honey buns, man?!”: The Inside Crew hilariously roasts the Lakers legend as a picture exposes his questionable choice of snack

Inside The NBA crew roasted Shaq as he can be seen buying Honeybuns and coconut doughnuts in a tweet, while Charles Barkley gave his expert advice on the doughnuts

The NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is known as a kind and generous person off the court. In one such instance, Shaq took a pic with the Twitter user’s son and he posted it online as a big thank you for Dr. O’Neal.

However, when it was flashed in the middle of Inside The NBA show, it turned into a burst of laughter as the crew caught Shaq red-handed carrying Honey Buns and coconut doughnuts.

Also read : “Damian Lillard has got to leave or they’ve got to bring him some help”: Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal suggest the “unhappy” Blazers MVP should part ways with Portland

In the beginning, Shaq tried to slide it by claiming it belonged to the kid and he was helping him to pick it up. But soon the lie was caught as the Twitter user himself confirmed that Honeybuns belonged to Shaq.

It became good “Audio Toon” content for hopefully upcoming EJ’s Neto Stat of the Night segments. When it comes to sports, there is no better analyst team that can give funny, professional and everything in between takes.

The Crew gives Shaq some expert advice on doughnuts and what kind to eat

Shaq gave expert advice on buying doughnuts saying ” When you get to the doughnut section, there’s a couple of things you gotta do. You gotta squeeze to check out the freshness “.

Sir Charles’s advice was even funnier. Never go with the “powder” doughnuts since it will get all over your lips.

A salivating Chuck frames a question to Shaq to check how “ghetto” he is: “Do you take a bite of the doughnut or you put a whole one in?” What do you expect from the Big Shaq?

When it comes to food and NBA, both Charles and Shaq are legends. They’re as delightful as honey buns and coconut doughnuts to NBA fans.

Also Read: Myles Turner talks about the two NBA legends while discussing their impacts on his life