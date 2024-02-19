Shaq With Hair: Shaquille O’Neal And His Various Hair Phases

Shaquille O’Neal has some unique physical traits. He was able to be one of the most dominant players in the NBA due to his unfair size advantage, standing at 7ft 1” and weighing more than 350 lbs for the majority of his career. However, Shaq’s bald head was also an iconic trait. While the Los Angeles Lakers legend did have the best moments of his career with no hair on his head, O’Neal has rocked different hairstyles in various phases of his life.

LSU and Orlando Magic days

Shaquille O’Neal represented the LSU Tigers for three years from 1989-1992. Apart from his stats – 21.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, and, 4.6 blocks per game, Shaq also had a solid hairline.

Even as he got slightly older and represented the Orlando Magic for the first four years of his career, the Big Aristotle was able to maintain his crisp hairline.

Bald for the majority of his career

In 1996, Shaquille O’Neal demanded for a trade. During his move to Los Angeles, Shaq became bald. For the next 15 years, O’Neal represented five different franchises and was bald during his stint with all of them.

While he didn’t have much hair to experiment with, the center would make some changes to his beard. After being clean-shaven for the larger part of his career, Shaq styled an iconic goatee during his tenure with the Miami Heat.

This phase had some of the most successful years of his career. Apart from winning the league MVP, Shaq also won a scoring title, four championships, and three Finals MVPs.

Shaquille O’Neal lost a bet to Dwyane Wade and had an embarrassing haircut

Back in 2020, Shaq showed off his new hairstyle on live television. The Diesel, who often had a clean shaved head, grew out his hair and bravely displayed his receding hairline after losing a bet to Dwyane Wade.

“I just lined it up for y’all, so you all could see where my hairline starts. And it looks good and I’m proud to do it and I’m going to keep it all week,” Shaq revealed.

In 2023, Shaq also spoke about being jealous of his son’s hair. While revealing himself to be in awe of Myles O’Neal’s incredible hairstyle, Shaq admitted that his son “has something he’s never had”.

To be fair to him, with a net worth of $400 million, there is still a lot the big man can do to try and get his hair back. However, as much as the star wishes to have some luscious locks to slick back every now and again, he has likely accepted the fate of its scalp. It’s a good thing too, considering how well a shaved head seems to suit him.